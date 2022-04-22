In photos: Thousands of Elvis fans descend on a small Australian town

The Elvis Express train sold out in a couple of hours.

After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, a small Australian town is once again seeing the return of The King, as thousands of Elvis Presley fans descend on Parkes.

The regional hub in New South Wales has been home to the festival honoured the singer for 29 years and more than 20,000 people are expected during the five-day festival.

Traditionally held in the second week in January to coincide with Presley's birthday, the festival had to be moved to April due to Covid-19 restrictions earlier in the year.

This year’s theme is Speedway, after Presley’s 1968 movie of the same name.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images The 2022 event was rescheduled to be held in April due to Covid-19 restrictions earlier in the year.

Fans and impersonators boarded the Elvis Express from Sydney’s Central Station earlier this week, heading to the NSW town. Tickets for the train journey sold out in a couple of hours.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images The Mayor of Parkes Cr Ken Keith OAM gets into the spirit of the occasion.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images This year’s theme is Speedway, after Presley’s 1968 movie of the same name.

The festival will be a boom to the New South Wales town with all hotels and accommodation sold out and hundreds of people camping. The event is said to pump more than $40 million into the local economy.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Elvis tribute artists arrive at Central Station ahead of boarding the Elvis Express train.

The first festival was a humbler affair in 1993 with around 300 fans celebrating Presley in a restaurant.

The main event this year is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, which will see 19 of the top Elvis tribute acts from across Australia and overseas competing.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Fun was had by all on the Elvis Express.

Two Kiwis are in action, Che Orton from Hamilton and Wellington’s George Brooking.

The winner will represent Parkes in the semi-finals of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Elvis Week in Memphis, US, as well as a cash prize of A$3000 (NZ$3285) and a US$2000 (NZ$2973) voucher to help them dress like The King.

There are more than 200 events taking place over the festival including a Speedway exhibit of rare and classic race cars, a Pin-Up Pageant for rockabilly and vintage fashion lovers and a rock and roll play, Sons of Sun.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images The Parkes Elvis Festival is usually timed to coincide with Elvis Presley's birthdate in January.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images The Elvis Express arrives into Parkes

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images The event is held over five days.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Viva Parkes!

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Elvis Tribute artist Damien Mullin performs at the Parkes Leagues Club.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Fans got on stage with tribute artist Damien Mullin.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images Striking a pose.