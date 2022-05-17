Queensland looks to lure young Kiwis to work and travel

Queensland has launched a new budget travel pass in a bid to woo young travellers and help combat the Australian state’s labour shortages.

The three-month Working Holidayer Pass is priced at A$299 (NZ$330) and allows travellers to take advantage of one-way travel to Queensland from Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra on the Greyhound Australia coach network, plus unlimited travel on all Greyhound services throughout Queensland.

There’s also a discount voucher of A$200 that can be used on more than 900 experiences across 25 locations.

The pass allows for 30 days of non-consecutive travel and is open to Kiwis and there are no age limits. The total value of the pass is A$739.

With more than 1000 tourism and hospitality jobs to fill, the pass is squarely aimed at the younger traveller who like to “work, study and play”.

In the Whitsundays, Hamilton Island CEO Pete Brulisauer said working holidaymakers are vital to the tourism industry.

“The loss of skilled workers during the pandemic contributed to a labour shortfall across the industry so it is a relief to welcome them back,” Brulisauer said.

“There are so many benefits to employing working holidaymakers, they bring such energy and diverse experience and culture to the island.”

The reduced cost of the pass is available until August 31, if not sold out beforehand. It will then rise to A$539.

It’s not the first enticement being used by an Australian state to woo young foreign travellers.

South Australia and Qatar Airways have partnered up to offer 200 prospective workers aged 18 to 30 in the UK, or 18 to 35 in Ireland, a £10 (NZ$19.50) return ticket to Adelaide on meeting certain criteria.

There are some conditions; candidates must first pay A$495 (about NZ$547) for a working holiday visa, buy a package from South Australian tourism operator Trailfinders, and travel before September 30.