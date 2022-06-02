Renew your love of events in Sydney this year

Vivid Sydney lights up the city and harbour every May - June.

With the borders finally open for travel again, many Kiwis are itching to renew their love of travel and hop on the next flight overseas – and where better to visit than Australia's crown jewel, Sydney?

There are dozens of fantastic events happening in Sydney and across the State throughout the rest of the year that you absolutely won't want to miss.

Keith McInnes KEITH MCINNES Discover Vivid Sydney throughout the city in June. The Dell Youniverse installation located at the end of Loftus Street, Circular Quay.

Vivid Sydney (May-June)

Take a break from your hometown and feel renewed in a place that's bursting with colour! Vivid Sydney is an award-winning annual festival that will illuminate and transform the city for its 12th year from 27 May until 18 June 2022.

With the creative direction of 'the Soul of Sydney', this vibrant festival fuses art, innovation and technology in collaboration with some of the most boundary-pushing artists, thinkers and musicians of our time. Vivid Sydney 2022 features more than 50 light installations and over 150 events at dozens of venues and open spaces across Sydney's CBD, with 3D light projections, cross-art form installations, exhilarating live music and deep-dive discussions.

This May and June, swap out your headphones for live music, your couch for front-row seats, and your everyday surroundings for beautiful Sydney in all its glowing glory.

DANIEL BOUD Baz Luhrman's revolutionary film Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Showing in Sydney's Capitol Theatre.

Moulin Rouge (May-September)

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage at the Capitol Theatre, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. On from 28 May to 25 September 2022, visit moulinrougemusical.com/australia to learn more.

Jagged Little Pill (July-August)

After a sold-out season in 2021, The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is returning to Theatre Royal Sydney from 9 July 2022. Visit jaggedmusical.com to learn more.

MARK NEWSHAM Sea Cliff Bridge is part of the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championship Elite Road Race course

The Phantom of the Opera (August-October)

Leave Netflix behind and experience the phenomenon of one of the most successful musicals of all time in person at the Sydney Opera House. Cameron Mackintosh's new production of the Phantom of the Opera is playing from 19 August to 16 October. Visit Sydney Opera House to learn more.

Night at the Barracks (September-October)

Discover Sydney's newest unique outdoor venue set under the stars at North Head. From 9 September to 9 October, Night at the Barracks will feature performances by leading Australian rock, opera and jazz performers. Visit nightatthebarracks.com.au to learn more.

SUPPLIED Experience a brand new performance in the middle of Sydney Harbour.

UCI Road World Cycling Championships (September)

Wollongong will welcome the world's best cycling athletes for eight days of elite racing at the UCI's pinnacle road cycling event from 18-25 September. Visit wollongong2022.com.au to learn more.

Opera on Cockatoo Island: Carmen (November – December)

Revel in the irresistible Spanish tunes, sultry story and dark undercurrent of Carmen. You'll hear the flirty Habanera and famous Toreador song amid a spectacle that features fire-twirling, car crashes and fireworks. The night begins with a ferry ride across the glittering water to the world-heritage listed sanctuary of Cockatoo Island. On from 25 November – 18 December, visit opera.org.au/productions/carmen-on-cockatoo-island to find out more

DAVID ROMA Stalls line the heritage CBD of Bathurst for the annual Bathurst Winter Festival.

These are only some of the many exciting events taking place in Sydney over the next few months. Looking to take a trip across the ditch later in the year? Make sure to check out these events as well:

Bathurst Winter Festival | 2 – 17 July

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup | 22 September – 1 October

IRONMAN 70.3 Western Sydney | 25 September

Deni Ute Muster | 30 September – 1 October

Repco Bathurst 1000| 6 - 9 October

ICC Men's T20 World Cup – Cricket | 16 October – 13 November

Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella | From 23 October

Ultra-Trail Kosciusko by UTMB | 15 – 17 December

Visit sydney.com to learn more.