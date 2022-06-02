Sunshine & Luxury: 5 incredible Queensland itineraries

When you imagine a holiday, what does it look like? For us there's sunshine, crystal blue oceans and preferably a few once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Cocktails with little umbrellas in them wouldn't hurt either.

In fact, our dream holiday pretty much looks like Queensland. This is the wildest and most breathtakingly beautiful part of Australia, with million year old rainforests, coral reefs bigger than New Zealand and balmy tropical weather.

So, to help you daydream (and plan your next trip) we've put together a list of five luxurious all inclusive Queensland travel itineraries with Stuff Travel.

SUPPLIED An aerial view of the Surfers Paradise skyline on a clear day in Queensland, Australia

7 Night Gold Coast Getaway

How long do you reckon it takes to get a tan and melt away your winter blues? About eight days on the Gold Coast should do it.

This seven night, eight day itinerary features a stay in a sun soaked luxury hotel near the beach, complete with massive pool and spa. It's just a quick walk to the golden sands of Gold Coast Beach from here.

You'll also get the chance to go on a tasting tour around boutique wineries and distilleries up Mount Tamborine, with a gourmet two-course lunch included.

SUPPLIED Now’s the perfect time to book a holiday in sunny Queensland!

4 Night Holiday In Cairns

Cairns is the ultimate sunseeker's holiday destination. This little city, on the northeastern coast of Australia is almost always hot and bathed in sunshine.

The lush hotel included in this luxury package is a great place to explore the beaches, the lagoon and the waterfront bars and restaurants in the area. It's got a rooftop bar, and looks over the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon - a massive infinity pool on the beach, the perfect place for a cooling dip.

Cairns also happens to be the perfect base if you want to explore the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the best things to do in Queensland.

Book now

SUPPLIED Queensland is the wildest and most breathtakingly beautiful part of Australia, with million year old rainforests, coral reefs bigger than New Zealand and balmy tropical weather.

7 Night Sunshine Coast Escape

If you haven't been, it's not hard to imagine what the Sunshine Coast is - it's in the name after all. This is Australia's most popular holiday spot, complete with pristine white beaches, a sunny subtropical climate and delicious local cuisine.

This itinerary features all the best things to do in the Sunshine Coast, including a stay at a gorgeous resort complete with swimming pool and jacuzzi. There's also a tour around Noosa included, so you'll get to see the Noosa National Park, and enjoy the best boutique food and wine experiences that the region has to offer.

Book now

TOURISM & EVENTS QUEENSLAND Queensland's tropical far north, that's famous for its perfect beaches and proximity to the Great Barrier Reef.

7 Night Port Douglas Tropical Treat

If you want sunshine, beaches and tropical heat, you've come to the right place! Port Douglas is a quaint little town on the Coral Sea in Queensland's tropical far north, that's famous for its perfect beaches and proximity to the Great Barrier Reef.

The itinerary includes plenty of epic outdoor adventures, including a trip out onto the reef, where you'll spend at least five hours snorkelling, diving and exploring an breathtaking underwater world. If you'd rather stay on the boat, no stress - there's a licensed bar and a spacious deck, perfect for lounging in the sun.

SUPPLIED stay in the epic seaside resort, Mirage Whitsundays, that's located just a short walk to the beach.

4 Night Ultimate Whitsundays Escape

Feel like being stranded on a tropical island for a bit? Then the Whitsundays are the perfect escape for you. This magical place is all powder-white beaches and impossibly blue water, and is considered the gateway to the incredible Great Barrier Reef.

This package includes a stay in an epic seaside resort that's located just a short walk to the beach. It also includes an exclusive speed boat trip to Whitehaven Beach, which has been called the best beach in the world (we can see why).

We're staring down the barrel of a long cold New Zealand Winter and before long we'll all need sunshine and tropical beaches. That's why now's the perfect time to book a holiday in sunny Queensland!