By the numbers: WorldPride Sydney, one of the world's biggest queer events in 2023

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.” That’s how Sydney WorldPride chief executive Kate Wickett describes one of the world’s biggest LGBTQI+ festivals.

The mammoth event is expected to be as big for Sydney as the Olympics were in 2000. Thousands of visitors from around the world, including New Zealand, are expected for the two-week city-wide “rainbow takeover”.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the event which starts in February.

WORLDPRIDE WorldPride Sydney is expected to be as big for the city as the Olympics were in 2000.

1

This is the first ever WorldPride event in the southern hemisphere. Sydney handily beat the other contenders for the 2023 festival, Canada’s Montreal and Houston in the United States.

Wickett told Stuff Travel it is an “incredibly important event for Australia and the region ... It shines a light on all parts of the LGBTQI+ community here. The sense of anticipation is palpable.”

8

WorldPride has been held in eight different cities (one jointly) since its inception: Rome, Italy (2000); Jerusalem, Israel (2006); London, UK (2012); Toronto, Canada (2014); Madrid, Spain (2017); New York, US (2019); Copenhagen and Malmö, Denmark and Sweden (2021).

17

WorldPride is being held over 17 days from February 17 to March 5 and will incorporate the annual Mardi Gras festivities.

Wickett said it is a huge logistical undertaking: “We are shutting down streets, closing half of Bondi Beach, closing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and we’re utilising the great infrastructure we already have here in Sydney with events at the ICC, and the Opera House and Carriageworks.”

300

The number of planned events over the festival.

“The cornerstone is our human rights programme,” said Wickett. “Even though we will be putting on amazing parties, WorldPride is more than that. This is partying with a purpose. This is a legacy event bringing activists, community, politicians and sports together.”

1600

The number of volunteers that Mardi Gras normally calls upon, but Wickett acknowledges that WorldPride will probably need more.

WORLDPRIDE The First Nations Gathering Space runs from February 23-28.

“The goodwill has been incredible. Everyone wants to help – we’ve been inundated with offers, from performers to volunteers to people wanting to just help out in the office. It’s been a bit overwhelming.”

10,000

One of the premier events is the giant Domain Dance Party on February 26 which will be the biggest LGBTQI+ outdoor dance party ever in Australia.

50,000

The number of participants in the Pride March, which will take place across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on March 5. It will celebrate a number of milestones: the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Australia.

It’s not to be confused with the annual Mardi Gras Parade, which takes place on February 25, returning to its traditional home of Oxford St for the first time since 2020.

500,000

The number of participants expected to come from near and far.

“Typically our main audience is from North America and the UK, but we are seeing other people from the likes of Asia, Germany and Brazil,” said Wickett. “We want to see our friends from New Zealand coming over, too. We know you have fantastic Pride parades over there.

“We’d love to welcome you with open arms. There are still plenty of tickets available to events, and we are launching our arts and culture programme in November. We encourage everyone to come for a full city rainbow takeover.”