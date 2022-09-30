A guide to the ultimate city break in Melbourne

A trip to Melbourne during a balmy Australian summer is the ultimate southern hemisphere city break. This is especially true when the entire city is coming alive to host one of the biggest events in tennis - The Australian Open.

It's hard to beat Melbourne. This city is right up there with the best European centres for culture, shopping, coffee, events, luxury experiences, and of course, dining.

We'd argue a trip to Melbourne during a balmy Australian summer is the ultimate southern hemisphere city break. This is especially true from the 17th to 30th of January because the entire city is coming alive to host one of the biggest events in tennis - The Australian Open.

To help you plan (or daydream about) your next luxurious city break we've put together a list of the best things to do in Melbourne for travelling Kiwis.

SUPPLIED A stay at Sofitel Melbourne On Collins places you in the heart of Melbourne, within a 5-minute drive of Federation Square and Rod Laver Arena.

Stay central for the best of everything

Melbourne's got a vibrant, positive energy and one of the world's best dining scenes so visitors should always stay near the centre. There are countless luxury hotels to choose from, including the Sofitel, the Sheraton and the Marriott in Docklands - all of which are included in AO Travel's luxury Australian open packages.

Experience world class dining and drinking

In Melbourne's centre you're always around the corner from incredible food and drink. If you're a gourmand you could try Attica, a fine dining restaurant by Kiwi chef Ben Shewry named one of the 100 best restaurants in the world in 2021. Or for something a bit more casual (but no less delicious) try Tipo 00, a Melbourne Italian institution, which some say serves the best pasta in the Southern Hemisphere.

While you're here you should also prepare yourself for strong coffee and delicious brunch. Higher Ground is our favourite breakfast spot, thanks to its charming heritage interior and insanely good chilli scrambled eggs.

TENNIS AUSTRALIA / MELISSA COWAN Premium Hospitality with People during Day of the Australian Open.

Shop up a storm at markets and malls

Melbourne's absolutely packed with bustling markets, high streets brimming with international designers, and malls so big that you could get lost for days. Queen Victoria Market is your best bet for bargains and unique vintage items, while Chadstone is the largest mall in the area. If you're looking for premium designers, head to Collins and Little Collins Street, where brands like Tiffany & Co and Bvlgari occupy gorgeous heritage shop fronts.

SUPPLIED Bustling markets, high streets brimming with international designers, and malls so big that you could get lost for days.

Tour art galleries and discover street art

Fancy a little culture while you're here? Melbourne is the art capital of Australia, so you're going to be spoilt for choice. You could go to the NGV where the city's most blockbusting exhibits are held and see artists such as Picasso and Rembrandt, or head to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, to take in the work of the best artists working in the country today.

Or, if you prefer street art, walk down the famous Hosier Lane - a narrow alleyway that's constantly changing as street artists cover its walls in new pieces everyday.

TENNIS AUSTRALIA / JONATHAN DI MAGGIO AO Travel's luxurious Australian Open packages are the best way to enjoy everything that Melbourne has to offer and get guaranteed tickets to all of the best games.

See live theatre & music

If you're a fan of live theatre and music, you're in for a treat. Visit iconic theatres like the Art Centre, the Regent and the Princess and see local theatre and well known international shows like Hamilton and the Phantom of the Opera (both of which are playing during January at the same time as the Australian Open).

Your live music line up is even better. UB-40, Kehlani, Post Malone, the Backstreet Boys and Harry Styes are all performing here during January and February.

Sit baseline at the Australian Open

The most Melbourne experience you could possibly have is to sit near the baseline and watch legends of tennis battle it out for superiority (preferably after a champagne or two).

AO Travel's luxurious Australian Open packages are the best way to enjoy everything that Melbourne has to offer and get guaranteed tickets to all of the best games. As well as tickets, luxury hotel stays in central Melbourne and exclusive Australian Open experiences are included. Choose between a five-night experience including tickets to all finals,or several shorter stays including a girls weekend and semi-finals package.

Ready to start planning your next city break? Click here to browse luxury Australian Open packages and book a trip that you'll never forget.