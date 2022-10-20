The skies are going to be full of drag queens soon

The city is gearing up for WorldPride in 2023.

Air New Zealand won’t be the only place to experience some “mother-tucking” flying fabulosity next year.

Hot on the high heels of our national carrier, two more airlines have announced flights to the world’s biggest LGBTQI+ celebration, WorldPride in Sydney, Australia.

Qantas and Virgin Australia have also joined the Pride party with special services to what is being billed as the biggest event to hit Sydney since the 2000 Olympics. Organisers are expecting 500,000 participants over 17 days.

Qantas’ WorldPride Flight will take place from Los Angeles to Sydney on February 22 with entertainment from comedian Joel Creasey and drag stars. Passengers will receive a limited edition ‘Rainbow Roo’ Qantas pyjamas and a special menu created by Australian chef and Qantas Director of Food, Beverage and Service, Neil Perry.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA Some of the glitterati of drag stars on Virgin Australia's flights.

As a big bonus, passengers also get a general admission ticket to the already sold-out Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert, featuring the only-and-one Kylie Minogue.

Not to be outdone, Virgin Australia is rolling out a glitterati of stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race for flights from four Australian destinations and one from San Francisco.

More than 1000 seats will be available from Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as the first United Airlines Pride code share flight.

Passengers will be entertained by the likes of Coco Jumbo, Karen From Finance, Kween Kong and Maxi Shield, along with a bevvy of more Australia’s leading drag talent.

There will be events pre-flight in the Australian cities, as well as a big bash at Sydney’s legendary Beresford Hotel on arrival.

All of these follow Air New Zealand’s recent Pride flights announcement. The national carrier is hosting a special direct flight from San Francisco to Sydney on February 20, while the Auckland-Sydney rainbow flight is on February 24.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star Anita Wigl’it will be on hand to keep passengers entertained. She was recently announced as part of the cast for the franchise’s Canada vs The World.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 with two special flights to Sydney.

WorldPride is being held from February 17 to March 5 and will incorporate the annual Mardi Gras festivities.

There are more than 300 events planned including the biggest LGBTQI+ outdoor dance party ever held in Australia and a 50,000-strong Pride March, which will take place across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.