The mystery behind the oldest living thing in Australia

As our Zodiac curves around a sheer sandstone cliff face, tie-dyed auburn, grey and white, the thing I've been most anticipating seeing in the Kimberley slides into view.

It's not a crocodile, or a waterfall, or a rock art gallery. No, there a few metres back from the pebbly shore sits a small, chunky boab tree, its swollen, silvery trunk like an elephant's hind leg kicking out from beneath the earth.

Boabs are fascinating things. They are the oldest living things in Australia, with some aged more than 1500 years, and among the oldest trees in the world.

They are a godsend for the Kimberley's Indigenous people, who use it for almost everything. The leaves, roots and seeds as a nutritious food source; the inner bark for rope, baskets and nets; the wood, which drips like a sponge when cut and squeezed, as a water source; the case of the nuts as a potent vitamin C supply; the hollowed trunks, which can grow as wide as 20 metres, for shelter. Boabs are also revered by Indigenous communities as wise spirits, that are treated with deep respect.

But as I stand to photograph this botanical symbol of the Kimberley, this steadfast sentinel that has likely watched over this cove for more than a century, our naturalist guide, a petite brunette named Juliana Restrepro, asks the question that has intrigued researchers for decades. "Why do the only relatives of this Australian tree live nearly 10,000 kilometres away in Africa?" Despite decades of research it remains uncertain how boabs, which belong to the same genus as the African baobab, arrived in Australia.

"There are several hypotheses," says Restrepro, shielding her eyes from the sunlight as she explains the first: that baobab seeds travelled here on ocean currents. Australian neuroscientist Jack Pettigrew, however, who has spent the past 15 years studying boabs, believes the seedpod is too fragile to withstand that long journey.

The second hypothesis Restrepro explains is that baobabs were dispersed when the supercontinent Gondwana saw Australia, Africa and Madagascar - the only three places where the tree is found – detach from each other more than 120 million years ago. But this theory was also effectively tossed out, this time by American botanist David Baum. He did genetic analysis of baobab species from Africa, Madagascar and Australia and found the three major branches separated about six million years ago, long after Gondwana split up.

As our Zodiac slips around the other side of the boab, Restrepro describes the third and most recent theory. Human ancestors in Africa spread baobab seeds wherever they went, since it was an important food source, and it's believed they brought them when they migrated out of Africa 70,000 years ago, introducing the boab's ancestor when they arrived in Australia. Current genetic analysis of baobabs, however, doesn't support this theory either.

"So the boab's existence in Australia remains a great mystery," says Restrepro over the hum of the engine, as she steers us away. I watch the enigmatic tree shrink into the distance, seeming to wave its short, gnarled arms in farewell, and my thoughts turn away from theories and instead towards our human desire for certainty.

In our age of information, we feel we need and deserve answers to everything. But maybe we don't. Maybe allowing some things to remain shrouded in mystery, and letting ourselves float in a more ambiguous, liminal space, is one of the great joys of travel, and of life itself.

And with that thought, we drift back around the cliff face and the boab – the one and only boab I see during my week in the Kimberley – disappears from view.

The details

Cruise

APT's 10-day Grand Kimberley Coast cruise, from Broome to Darwin (or reverse) aboard the MS Caledonian Sky, is from $10,995 a person, twin share. See aptouring.com.au

Nina Karnikowski travelled as a guest of APT

- traveller.com.au