Explore everywhere across Australia and save with Qantas Explorer fares

Australia is one of the most popular destinations for New Zealanders for many very good reasons. You can find everything from iconic landmarks to ancient cultures and plenty more in the land Down Under.

From feeling the heat on the beaches of Queensland, to the big city of Sydney and the cosmopolitan splendor of Melbourne, the magnificent Outback and the serenity of Uluru, countless wineries in South Australia, the distant city and surrounds of Perth, or all the way up to the Northern Territory.

Make the most of every trip over to Australia by going a little further and doing a little more with a Qantas Explorer fare. It's a fare giving you the option of adding extra flights within Australia at a discounted rate when booking an Economy ticket from New Zealand.

It's a great idea because when taking that trip to Sydney or Brisbane or any of the other major centres (and the regular drawcards), you can add one of the more 'off the beaten track' destinations for not much extra money. See more and do more, while building business or family trips into a proper adventure.

SUPPLIED Make the most of every trip with Qantas Explorer.

How it works

As a multi-city booking tool Qantas Explorer offers discounted fares to over 100 destinations across Australia – far beyond more than the most popular destinations of Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, and Darwin. There are bidirectional routes available on Qantas Explorer, categorised into three zones determining the added fare. Australia's vast terrain means distant destinations like the Northern Territory or Perth and surrounds over in Western Australia are priced a bit higher.

The routes in Zone 1 – largely grouped around the East Coast metropoles - offer the lowest fares with fares increasing through Zones 2 and 3. Zone 2 encompasses longer routes such as those connecting South Australian destinations with those of Northern Queensland, or New South Wales with the Northern Territory. As you might imagine, Zone 3 fares are the long-haul domestic flights, such as those between Western Australia and New South Wales, or the Capital Territory with the Northern Territory.

SUPPLIED Qantas Explorer categorises destinations into three zones. Zone 1 offers lowest fares for popular routes and Zone 2 and 3 cover greater distances. Zone 2 pictured.

What is true, though, is that Qantas Explorer offers a kaleidoscope of options for travel from your initial destination right across the vast southern land. Check it out; there are any number of new places to discover on your next journey, while the Qantas Explorer booking tool goes further and helps you with travel inspiration ideas.

Reserving Qantas Explorer tickets is easy and seamless; just make a Multi City booking, and you're good to go.

SUPPLIED Its easy to reserve Qantas Explorer tickets using the Multi City booking.

Why fly Qantas

A familiar sight at airports across Australasia, the bouncy kangaroo logo and distinctive white and red livery of Qantas aircraft herald an airline with the world's best safety record which carries Kiwis across the ditch and on to the rest of the world.

Flying Qantas starts with an attractive fare (and when you add Qantas Explorer, subsequent routes are at an even more attractive price point) which includes complimentary baggage, food and drinks on every flight, inflight entertainment, and of course an extensive network carrying you all over Australia and to over 1,300 destinations worldwide with their partners.

Consider signing up for the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme too, where your everyday spend can get you on your next holiday sooner. Be rewarded with Qantas Frequent Flyer and use your points for flights, hotel stays and lots, lots more. Ultimately your next Qantas Explorer destination could be completely free.

Visit Qantas Explorer now or speak to your preferred travel agent.