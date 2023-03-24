Perth: The unlikely Australian city I fell in love with

When I tell people the name of the Australian city I fell in love with, derision is often not far behind.

Whether it's a swivelling side eye, a loud guffaw or just out-and-out abuse, the tone, mainly from those based on the eastern coastline of the West Island, is rather pointed.

But I won’t be shamed by it. I am happy to stand my ground. I think Perth is pretty amazing.

Let’s get the often-used criticisms out of the way first. Yes it’s a long, long, LONG way from anywhere. Yes, it can be a tad quiet, and yes, getting around in anything that’s not a car or car adjacent is a challenge. So far, so New Zealand. And yes, there may be the odd giant bitey fish swimming by the beaches. And it’s hot. Like stupid hot.

I acknowledge all of that.

But you know when you go somewhere and everything just feels kinda ‘right’? It's a vibe, an instant familiarity and connection. I’ve only had that reaction less than a handful of times in my life, but it happened in deepest, darkest Western Australia.

123RF City Beach stretches for kilometres.

A first visit back in 1998 helped changed the course of my life – a year backpacking around the world started, and ended, in Perth. The wide open beaches, chilled out environment and BBQ lifestyle were a long way from where I was living at the time just outside of London.

This is a city that oozes confidence but isn’t cocky about it, emitting a laid back swagger, with some of the friendliest people I have ever met. I suppose if you have made it this far, you may as well be welcomed (the same as the Shaky Isles).

The biggest daily decisions were which beach to ramble up to. There was always room at the likes of Cottesloe, Swanbourne and Scarborough. Or maybe it would be a trip to see the famous quokkas in nearby Rottnest Island. Or a road trip south to the wineries of Margaret River. Or head north to see the ancient limestone formations of the Pinnacles.

Despite the sleepy reputation, there is nightlife, a good chunk of it centred in Northbridge. A slew of buzzy bars and clubs, where locals mix with the fly in, fly out miners looking to drop some of their hard-earned wages. I won’t deny, it could get a little testy at times.

It wasn’t all roses and unicorns. I had some horrific jobs selling door-to-door in the sweltering heat or in sudden tropical downpours, or being sworn at while cold calling to sell ‘entertainment books’, but I also had fantastic jobs too like waiting at the famous Left Bank restaurant and bar in nearby Fremantle.

When I left Perth, it was full of regret. An end to my working holiday, and I thought I would never return. But, luckily, I have over the years. I have made a couple of special stop-offs, and each time I waited for that initial energy and love for the city to fade away. It never has.

123RF Probably the most photographed building in Perth, the Crawley Edge Boatshed, commonly referred to as the Blue Boat House.

Five highlights of Perth

The ‘burbs

Perth’s suburbs may never seem to end, clinging to the coastline but there are some vibrant enclaves to check out. There’s the culinary melting pot of Leederville, the bars and boutiques of Subiaco, or the people watching in Vic Park.

Not a suburb, but coolness personified Fremantle needs your attention too. Heritage buildings home some of Western Australia’s best galleries and restaurants.

The beaches

With 19 to chose from, you are spoilt for choice. Cottesloe buzzes, City Beach is where to see and be seen, while the turquoise-seas off Coogee Beach is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Love to surf? Try Trigg Island beach for some of the city’s best surf breaks.

The footie

Perth is sports mad, and they love their Aussie Rules. Both of the city’s footie teams, the West Coast Eagles and the Fremantle Dockers, play at the Optus Stadium in Burswood. Tickets are usually easy to grab on the day, although it depends on how well the teams are doing. The ground hosts several other sports including rugby union, league, cricket and the other football.

The park

There is plenty to escape to in one of the world’s largest inner-city parks. The 400-hectare Kings Park offers a sanctuary in nature minutes from the CBD. The Botanic Garden there is home to more than 3000 species of WA’s unique flora.

The river

The Swan River dominates the city, whether for work, rest or play. Winding its way from Darling Scarp to Fremantle, the waters are ideal for sailing, windsurfing and kayaking, while trails including the 2.5 hour 'bridges' walk draws locals and tourists alike.

One of the best ways to explore is to get on a boat and head towards the vineyards of the Swan Valley.