Discover a new side to Queensland the family will love with direct flights from New Zealand

Queensland has long been a favourite destination for New Zealanders – with good reason - boasting beautiful beaches, breath-taking scenery, a year-round balmy climate and an outdoor lifestyle that's hard to leave behind. But while you may think you 'know' everything about holidaying in Queensland, it's time to take a fresh look at the new, surprising and lesser-known family escapes that will have the whole family begging to jump on the next flight to Queensland.

Speaking of flights, a trip to Queensland is super easy and bearable right mums and dads?) thanks to Air New Zealand's direct year-round flights. Brisbane and the Gold Coast both have frequent direct flights throughout the year. The airline offers seasonal non-stop flights to the Sunshine Coast between June and October and direct flights to Cairns from April to October.

Want to guarantee your next family getaway? Here are five ideas on how to explore Queensland like you have never seen it before.

SUPPLIED Snorkel beside turtles and schools of fish as they dart in and out of the coral that fringes the lagoon off Lady Musgrave Island

Visit the Great Barrier Reef

Cairns may be the most well-known jump off point to visit this stunning wonder of the natural world, but with Great Barrier Reef stretching 2300km along Queensland's coastline, the beauty of the Southern Great Barrier Reef is within easy reach of holiday hotspot Noosa (just a three hour drive up the highway). Snorkel beside turtles and schools of fish as they dart in and out of the coral that fringes the lagoon off Lady Musgrave Island, or sleep under the stars and on top of the reef at Lady Musgrave HQ, a glamping experience atop a pontoon. Appreciate the vastness and beauty of the world's largest coral reef from the air as you whisk the family off to Lady Elliot Island (guests access the island by scenic flight from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Hervey Bay or Bundaberg), home of the manta ray, spectacular snorkelling and an island eco resort. Whether you visit the Southern Great Barrier Reef by boat or plane, be sure to keep a keen eye on the water between the months of June - November as the annual humpback whale migration follows the Queensland coast.

SUPPLIED Enjoy a unique river drift snorkel experience through the Daintree Rainforest.

Splash about in the Daintree Rainforest

Switch reef for rainforest and don a snorkel mask for a totally different snorkel experience – head down and bum up floating through the Daintree Rainforest with Back Country Bliss. Make a beeline for Cairns and then onto Port Douglas for a soul-soothing experience you're not likely to forget. So what is river drift snorkelling? Intrepid travellers cruise along the river on a blow up lilo, face down and snorkel at the ready to uncover the magic of the rainforest that lies below the surface. Finish the float with a flip onto your back, staring up at the lush canopy above, tuning into echoing birdsong and the ripples of the crystal clear water beneath you.

SUPPLIED Enjoy up-close encounters with wildlife at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat.

A unique wilderness experience for the family

O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat is just 90 minutes' drive from the Gold Coast and is the perfect base for the whole family to explore the natural beauty of Lamington National Park - which is part of the ancient World Heritage Listed Gondwana Rainforest. Factor in the extensive nature trails with spectacular lookouts, waterfalls, and some of Queensland's most beautiful wilderness areas, it's a celebration of nature like no other. There are a great range of wildlife experiences – such as a bird-of-prey show and other up-close wildlife encounters, glow worms, a flying fox, 4WD tours, segway safaris and e-bike adventures. O'Reilly's offers a wide range of accommodation options from a unique glamp-cation experience to luxury canopy and mountain-view villas, there's an option for any budget. Better yet, the Lost World Spa features a sublime couple's suite and 25-metre infinity lap pool, with a separate children's area.

SUPPLIED There is an onsite waterpark at Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort that the kids will love.

Chill in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast

Rest and restore your energy levels with a laid-back beach holiday at Caloundra, a 30-minute drive south of Sunshine Coast Airport. Stay at Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort where kids go wild for the epic 500 square metre, multi-level, on-site water play park, complete with water slides, fountains and interactive activities. Swap the waterpark for a beachfront pool and take a dip at the Kings Beach tidal saltwater pool overlooking the ocean, get the family moving with coastal beach walks, turn up the adrenaline jet skiing at Bulcock Beach or hire a boat for a chilled out day on the water exploring Pumicestone Passage. Back on land, do as the locals do and spend a few hours combing Caloundra's main street with a range of cafes, restaurants and shops or find a treasure or two at the weekly Sunday morning street markets.

SUPPLIED Explore the Tangalooma Wrecks on a guided snorkel tour when staying at Tangalooma Island Resort.

Snorkel at Mulgumpin (Moreton Island) on a day trip from Brisbane

Did you know that just off the coast of Brisbane, in Moreton Bay, there are approximately 360 islands? One of those islands, Mulgumpin (Moreton Island) is the third largest sand island in the world and a natural playground for the adventure-loving family – complete with a beachfront resort. Corral the fam onto the passenger ferry with multiple daily departures from Brisbane (the terminal is just a 20-minute drive from the city), and after just 75-minutes of cruising step off onto the Tangalooma Jetty.

SUPPLIED From beach to bush, Moreton Island’s ATV Quad Bike Adventure tours give visitors a totally unique experience of the island.

Fun fact: Tangalaooma and Mulgulpin (Moreton Island) may look familiar as the island and resort have been used in many films including Scooby-Doo Spooky Island and most recently, Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Check in to the hotel (the resort also offers holiday home accommodation) and then get straight into the action with a snorkel around the iconic shipwrecks, ATV tours through the sand, scenic helicopter flights, parasailing and sand tobogganing down a towering sand dune at speeds of up to 40km per hour. Don't miss the opportunity to serve dinner to some very special (and slippery) locals, at the nightly wild dolphin feeding experience down at the beach.

Fly direct to Queensland

Air New Zealand flies non-stop from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to Brisbane with a flight time of 4 hours and also operates non-stop flights to the Gold Coast from Auckland and Christchurch year-round – the flight time is under 4 hours. The airline flies non-stop from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) seasonally between June and October with a flight time of 4 hours. Fly non-stop from Auckland to Cairns on Air New Zealand between April and October. The flight time is 5 hours, 40 minutes.