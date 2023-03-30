This entire island in Queensland could be yours for a million dollars

Poole Island, now for sale off the coast of Queensland.

If you've ever considered moving away from the hustle and bustle, there might be no better find than this private island off the coast of Queensland.

Nestled just over a kilometre off the Whitsundays on the Sunshine Coast, Poole Island is a secluded oasis on offer for A$995,000, just over NZ$1 million.

Though the island and its facilities do require some restoration work, you'd be hard-pressed to find a spot just quite like this.

A﻿ccording to real estate agency Private Islands Online, the island boasts two homes, two sheds, a private runway, a handmade ocean pool and a boat ramp.

Prospective owners have the option to charter aircraft from nearby Airlie Beach or Bowen, or sail across the blue seas from almost anywhere.

T﻿here's no shortage of wide open spaces and pristine views of the Coral Sea.

A﻿ccording to the listing, the main home is ready to move in but the second home, constructed in the late 1800s, needs some work, though its foundations are "in fantastic condition".

The island was first developed as a commercial property in the 1800s and "still has some evidence of its former existence".

The hand-constructed rock pool, which is "up high on the island level".

The former owner of the island removed a rocky outcrop and developed a salt water pool with a new windmill pump that continually feeds the pool, according to the listing. T﻿here's no need for chemicals to clean the pool as the salt water does all the hard work for you.

The island "must be sold" and owners are accepting offers over A$995,000.

