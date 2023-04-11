This tiny Aussie Outback town will pay you $20,000 to move there

A tiny desert town in rural Queensland is looking for new residents, and is ready to pay some big money to entice people to the Australian Outback.

Quilpie has a population of around 800 but is looking to boost that to 1000, and to help them achieve that, it is offering A$20,000 or just over NZ$21,000 in grants.

CEO ﻿Quilpie Shire Council Justin Hancock told 9News that the scheme is similar to the existing state and federal first homeowner's grant.

"It's all about providing a cash incentive to people to build and move to our region. There are a few other conditions but we've kept it as simple as possible,” said Hancock.

A block of land only costs around $20,000 in the rural town of Quilpie.

So what are the catches?

Well, the $20,000 can only be accessed by new homeowners who then buy a plot of land and build a new property worth less than $750,000. New residents also need to live in the town for at least six months.

The scheme isn’t new, as a similar enticement was offered in Quilpie in 2021. That proved to be a success with more than 600 expressions of interest. The offer then was A$12,500 but has now risen to A$20,000 due to an increase in land valuations. Anyone who bought at the lower grant level is automatically getting the new amount.

“We’ve recently sold two blocks of land to a Tokyo-based university professor who intends on moving his young family and working to Quilpie,” Hancock told 7News.

“It’s exciting to know that our connectivity is going to allow someone to trade the bright lights of Tokyo for the red dirt of the Outback.”

Only citizens of Australia or permanent residents are eligible.

So what’s in town?

Quilpie has all the normal small town essentials like a hairdresser, baker, butcher, a hospital and medical centre. There are a couple of supermarkets and two schools, as well as a motel and the all-important pub.

If you love horse racing then you are in luck as the town has its own racetrack, with the big day of the Quilpie Diggers Race Club Quilpie Cup taking place on Saturday, April 29.

If it’s a bit hot outside (which will be most days), you can cool off in the Memorial Swimming Pool. Other attractions include opal fossicking, the railway museum or check out the altar made from opals at St Finbarr’s Church.

And if you need a bit of an escape, there are weekly flights to Brisbane.