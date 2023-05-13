'Australia's best place to live' is also a stunning area to visit

It’s a bustling March, Saturday afternoon in Kiama on the New South Wales’ south coast, on the day it’s just been named the best small town in Australia. There’s an almost palpable thrill – and chill – spreading through the place.

“Did you hear,” one local asks another within my earshot, “that we’re now being called Kiama-dabba-doo?”

His mate grins, then his face glazes over. “But does that mean we’ll be drowned in even more people coming here?” he says gloomily. “I think I liked it best when no one else knew how good we’ve got it.”

But the fate of Kiama, just 120 kilometres south of Sydney, now seems sealed. Suddenly, it’s not only the best place in the country to live, according to demographer Bernard Salt – and post-Covid-19 its second-most expensive regional centre for property not far behind Byron Bay – but also one of its top holiday destinations.

It’s hard to argue with either. While Salt praised Kiama’s prosperity, its civic-mindedness and a vibrant population augmented by overseas migrants to propel it to number one of the country’s 752 small towns, those factors make it immensely attractive to visitors, too.

Tim Clark Enjoying a paddle on Minnamurra River, Minnamurra south of Kiama.

They love the range of accommodation from budget caravan parks and cabins to serviced apartments and smart upmarket hotels, the vibrant community feel and the great selection of eateries, including a fabulous Vietnamese, two Thais and a Mexican.

Add to that, however, the astonishing natural beauty that surrounds it all, and all the activities that makes possible, then you have the ideal choice of a getaway for a weekend, a week or longer.

“It’s so close to Sydney, we even get a lot of day-trippers here,” says Phil Gall, a relocated Sydneysider himself. “Other people have a short stay on their way further south. It’s such a beautiful place, some of us never leave.”

Kiama’s best-known attraction is quite possibly its blowhole through which water jets up and sprays over watchers when the tide’s in, giving the town its name, meaning “where the ocean roars” in the Dharawal language.

Yet it’s also on one of the most stunning stretches of coast, with no fewer than nine beaches, some of them offering excellent surfing, and others of them great patrolled swimming beaches, perfect for family fun.

There are some lovely walks and bike paths between them too, with gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside, while there are also two beautiful ocean pools. Nearby, Minnamurra offers a peaceful waterway, particularly well suited to the very young and the elderly, as well as a good quality golf course, and headland walk at its best near sunrise or sunset.

Of course, Kiama’s always been a great coastal community but it’s just in the last five to 10 years that it’s really come into its own, creating the infrastructure to make the most of its natural beauty. Previously, it never really had enough development to support the demands of tourism, but it’s come on in leaps and bounds.

While some diehard locals might not approve of its steady gentrification and loved its old main street made up mostly of fish ‘n’ chip shops, burger bars and ice-cream shops, no one can deny the energy that’s now enveloped the town.

Today, it’s buzzing with a vast selection of cafés and restaurants, with the relaxed beachside Olive & Vine a highlight along with seafood and ocean views at Silica, the Ottolenghi-inspired Middle Eastern Miss Arda, the Indian white-tableclothed JJ’s, and the outstanding El Corazon Cocina de Mexico and Hanoi on Manning – don’t miss its ginger and lemongrass tea.

The town also bats far above its weight in terms of things to do. As well as hiking, cycling, surfing, swimming, kayaking, snorkelling, stand-up paddleboarding and fishing, there are plenty of hand-built activities.

There’s a splendid water theme park, the Jamberoo Action Park, countryside mazes, the tallest tree-top walk in Australia and its highest zip-line ride over the lush canopy of trees below. Kids will love the year-round giant inflatable pool at the Leisure Centre, skateboarding and trampolining.

So Kiama-dabba-doo? It might have been said in jest, but it’s being embraced in earnest.

The details

From Sydney, get the train direct from Town Hall and Bondi Junction, taking two and a half hours from the city. Or a one hour, 40-minute drive from Sydney.

Stay

The four-star Sebel Kiama Harbourside (sebelharboursidekiama.com.au) has rooms from A$196 a night (NZ$210); while Kiama Harbour Cabins (sleeps eight) costs from A$220 (NZ$235) a night (kiamacoast.com.au/kiama-harbour-cabins).

Sue Williams travelled at her own expense

- traveller.com.au