Feel the energy at one of Sydney’s many events

More flights are coming back to New Zealand, which means it's the perfect time to plan that much-deserved holiday. Thankfully it's just a quick trip across the ditch to visit Sydney - the city of live events.

Its 2023 calendar of events is jam packed with award-winning musicals, art, culture and global sporting events. Here are our top picks for events to attend in Sydney this year:

SUPPLIED Experience Sydney's iconic Vivid Sydney that takes place late May to mid June each year.

For art lovers…

Vivid Sydney: 26 May – 17 June

Vivid Sydney is the spectacular 23-day annual celebration of Light, Music, Ideas and, for the first time, food.



By night, witness light art unlike anything you've ever seen when you wander the free 8.5km Light Walk, filled with installations and 3D projections which transform the Harbour city into an illuminated wonderland. Additionally, the Music, Ideas and Food programs bring together live music performances, brilliant thinkers, and world-class local and international chefs for an array of unique, thought-provoking and exhilarating events.

SUPPLIED Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi features over 100 sculptures along the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk.

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi: 20 Oct – 6 Nov

Sculpture by the Sea is the world's largest open-air, free art exhibition, and is a must-see for art and sculpture lovers.



The spectacular Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk will be transformed into a 2km long sculpture park over three weeks, featuring more than 100 sculptures by artists from Australia and across the world.

SUPPLIED Miss Saigon is at the Sydney Opera House in August.

For theatre-goers…

Miss Saigon at the Sydney Opera House: Opens 17 Aug

You don't need to travel to London to feel the wonders of the West End, or New York for the adrenaline of Broadway. One of their most enduring shows, Miss Saigon, opens at the one-and-only Sydney Opera House in August.



The acclaimed new production of the award-winning classic - from the creators of Les Miserable - is one of the most stunning theatrical experiences of our time. Seen by 38 million people worldwide, this production is more thrilling than you have ever seen before!

SUPPLIED Broadway sensation WICKED hits Sydney’s Lyric Theatre from August.

WICKED the Musical: Opens 25 Aug

Lastly, there's WICKED, described by the New York Times as "Broadway's Biggest Blockbuster", which flies into the Sydney Lyric Theatre in August.

Awarded with over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards, it tells the untold true story of the witches of Oz, one born with emerald-green skin who the world decides to call "wicked", and the other, bubbly, blonde and popular, who grows up to be labelled "good".

SUPPLIED Watch the FIFA Women's World Cup at the newly rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium.

For sporting fans…

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™: 20 July – 20 Aug

While the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ has matches across Australia and here in NZ, you'll catch Australia's opening match and the sure-to-be an electric final at Stadium Australia. The US team is currently the favourite to win, but Germany, England, Spain and France are hot contenders, not to mention last tournament's runners-up, the Netherlands. Who will you support?

FIFA Fan Festival™: 20 July– 20 Aug

While you're in town for the tournament, make sure to take advantage of the FIFA Fan Festival™ at Tumbalong Park.

Watch live matches here amid the buzz of the crowd, with food and drink served while you cheer.

Plus, there will be events and special games too, where you can test your football skills and enjoy live performances.

SUPPLIED This year is the 60th anniversary of the iconic Repco Bathurst 1000 race.

2023 Repco Bathurst 1000: 5-8 Oct

New South Wales is a road-tripper's paradise, and the mighty Repco Bathurst 1000 is an awesome excuse to get out on the highway, just three hours from Sydney.

Bathurst is celebrating 60 years of the iconic race, and accommodation in the area is selling out fast. With such a big milestone happening for such a significant event in the motorcar racing calendar, it's a bucket-list weekend for sure.

SUPPLIED SXSW, aka South by Southwest takes place in Sydney in October.

For tech whizzes…

SXSW Sydney 2023: 15-22 Oct

SXSW, aka South by Southwest, is a Mecca for tech geeks, movie nerds, music lovers, gamers and more.

Each time SXSW runs, there's a little bit of everything on display. Movie screenings, comedy shows and music performances run on a schedule alongside panel discussions, game festivals and start-up expos.

This is the first time SXSW has ever run in Sydney and will take place over the course of one week at multiple venues across the CBD.

