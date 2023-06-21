From bargain to boujee: How much it will cost to see Taylor Swift in concert in Australia

Taylor Swift fans rejoice – she is going on a world tour (yay Tay-Tay!), however there’s a certain ‘Blank Space’ as New Zealand is nowhere to be seen on the announcement (boo!).

The Eras tour will drop into our cuzzies across the pond, which at this stage is the nearest Swifties in this country will get to see their idol. The superstar could still announce dates in New Zealand as she hasn’t visited these shores since 2018.

But in case she doesn’t, here’s how much it’s going to cost for fans to see the Anti-Hero singer.

Getty Images Taylor Swift fans rejoice – she is going on a world tour.

Flights

The cheapest flights from the main centres are going to cost from about $530 return depending on which part of the country you are flying from.

If you are looking at the Melbourne gigs on February 16 and 17, you’ll get return flights with carry-on only from Auckland on Air New Zealand for as low as $531, from $715 from Wellington and $631 from Christchurch.

Qantas prices are a little higher at $671 from Auckland, $734 from Wellington and $648 from Christchurch, but passengers do get a checked bag.

Jetstar prices are about $737 from Auckland and $801 Wellington.

If Sydney takes your fancy then Auckland flights are $573 for the most basic carry-on only return flights on Air New Zealand. It’s $531 from Christchurch and $533 from Wellington.

Qantas is $671 from Auckland on its saver fare (and a whopping $1647 for the full flexi fare), $734 from Wellington and a decent $573 from Christchurch.

Again, Jetstar is a little pricier at $751 from Auckland and $837 from Wellington.

While these prices were correct at the time of publishing this article, increased demand may see those cheaper tickets sell out.

Hotels

The options available to Swifties over the two weekends are already getting snapped up. In fact, in the course of writing this article, it was a case of whack-a-mole as hotel offers which were available disappeared within minutes.

In Melbourne, a standard queen room at hotel lyf in hip Collingwood, near Smith Street is available for $314 a night, or those with more cash to splash could choose the Sofitel Melbourne On Collins, where rooms can set you back $593 per night. If you don’t mind sharing with some new ‘friends’, a dorm room at The Village Melbourne is $77 a night.

Sydney is renowned for being a bit heavy on the wallet but there are some bargains. A good priced room at the Royal Hotel Ryde will set you back $109 per night, and at the adults-only Studio 8 Residences it is $389 for two nights.

Concert tickets

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available via frontiertouring.com/taylorswift from Wednesday June 28, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, June 30.

Two of more pricey VIP Packages for Sydney and Melbourne will be available in the American Express VIP Package pre-sale, starting on Monday, June 26.

The premium ‘It's Been A Long Time Coming Package’ costs a hefty A$1249.90 (NZ$1376). For that you get an A Reserve floor ticket, a special set of four Taylor Swift prints, exclusive merchandise like a tote bag, a Swift pin, sticker and postcard set and souvenir concert ticket, and a special VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

Other packages available cost from A$349.90.

Those who just want a ticket will fork out from A$79.90 for the cheap seats up to A$379.90.

Hotel and ticket packages

There are some packages available if you don’t want the hassle of finding your own accommodation.

From A$469 per person in Melbourne, the basic package includes two D Reserve Seated tickets and one night's stay near to the venue at the Ibis Melbourne Hotel + Apartments. Breakfast is thrown in as well as a complimentary drink and 10% food and beverage discount.

The top dollar package in Melbourne is A$1459 per person, staying at the five-star Grand Hyatt Melbourne, along with some of the best seats in the house at the concert.

In Sydney the basic package starts at A$489 per person staying at Ibis Sydney World Square, all the way up to A$1519 at the Four Seasons Sydney.

All the details of the packages are available here.

- Prices and availability correct at time of publishing.