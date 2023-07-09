Noosa: The Aussie holiday hotspot brimming with laidback confidence

Noosa Main Beach is the focus for most of the life in these parts.

If I say the word ‘Noosa’ to you, what's your first reaction?

Do you immediately scratch your head and go ‘where?’ Or do you think of a beach somewhere in Queensland? Or do you think of the iconic Aussie TV show Kath and Kim and the favourite ‘bush’ destination of fan favourites Trude and Prue (‘Noooosa’)?

Well, Noosa has been drawing travellers to this part of the coast for thousands of years. Yup, thousands, as the Gubbi Gubbi people, also known as Kabi Kabi, were frequent visitors to this serene part of the Sunshine Coast, well before the Europeans stumbled upon it.

In the local language, Noosa means ‘shade’ or ‘shadow’, but it wasn’t tourism that brought the settlers here first, it was the timber and then gold, before holidaymakers took notice. They never left.

With direct seasonal flights from Auckland to the nearby Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) Airport, it’s ready for Kiwis to explore a part of Australia that's brimming with laid back confidence, and justifiable so.

Tourism and Events Queensland The Noosa National Park is stroll away from the main centre.

The best free thing to do

You can’t go any further than the Noosa Main Beach. It is the focus for most of the life in these parts. Swim, lie, run, stroll or just watch the world go by. From dawn to dusk, the sands hum with activity.

One of the few northly-facing beaches in the country gifts this oasis clear and calm seas which are kissed by picture-postcard golden sands.

From a simple flop-and-drop to working up a sweat by walking to the Noosa National Park or Alexandria Bay, there’s a range of options for visitors. The sunsets are worth the flight alone.

ALAN GRANVILLE Locale in Noosa has just undergone a renovation.

Wine and dine the hours away

This is known as the foodie capital of the Sunshine Coast, and it’s with good reason. Stylish eateries straddle the main strip of Hastings Street, perfect for people-watching and dining.

The recently refurbished Locale (62 Hastings St) is hidden away at the end of the main drag, tucked away next to lush gardens. Offering sophisticated Italian fare, the tagliatelle with Fraser Isle spanner crab, and lemon pangrattato (A$46 (NZ$49)) is a standout, while the creamy indulgent risotto with red wine and gorgonzola (A$43) will bring a warming smile to your face.

Off the beach with one of the best spots to watch the surf and sunbathers is Bistro C (49 Hastings St). Grab an outside table and while away the hours with a cheeky bottle of wine and some tasty fare like a barramundi special with hummus (A$42) or the Thai-inspired tom kah talay brimming with local seafood (A$42).

ALAN GRANVILLE The barramundi special at Bistro C.

A great place to start, and finish the day, is Moonstruck (5 Hastings St), which offers two of the best things in life – coffee and gin. A café during the day turns into a boutique gin bar by night.

Shop till you drop

Wandering around Noosa can remind you of episodes of Absolutely Fabulous, with lots of gorgeous little shops, selling gorgeous little things.

There are a host of stores offering local and Australian clothing lines, souvenirs and art around Hastings St. Check out the Eumundi Gallery (6/32 Hastings St) for its collection of contemporary art, while Palm Noosa (3/71 Hastings St) is worth a browse for your newest relaxed beach wear.

Tourism and Events Queensland Noosa is awash with trendy stores.

The best view? Take to the sea

With waters as inviting as this, of course you will want to get out onto the sea. With spectacular views back to Noose Heads and the National Park, it’s one vista not to miss out on.

Depending on the season, this is the whale highway as up to 30,000 giants migrate up the coast of Queensland coast and back to Antarctica.

The Oceanrider has a range of tours, including ones dedicated to the mammals (A$79 for adults), and even if you don't get to see one, zipping about on the RIB boat is exhilarating fun. For those who like it a bit more sedate, there are plenty of fishing charter and kayaking options as well.

Tourism and Events Queensland The Oceanrider has a range of tours.

Insider’s guide

What many travellers think of as Noosa, is in fact Noosa Heads. There are several towns and villages that make up the district.

One that has flown under the radar until recently is Noosa Junction. In the past, it was a bit of a business zone during the day that died at night, but has undergone a recent renaissance. I am reliably informed it’s where the locals go when they want to avoid the tourists.

Quirky fact

Noosa is home to just two traffic lights...and what seems like hundreds of roundabouts. Hiring a car is pretty much essential for travelling around the Sunshine Coast, with so much to see from beach to hinterland. All the usual rental suspects are available at the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Essentials

Air New Zealand operates three flights per week between Auckland and Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore), on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights are around $1200 return. See: airnewzealand.co.nz. Noosa is about a 40-minute drive from the airport.

ALAN GRANVILLE Only a small part of the breakfast buffet at Peppers.

Where to stay: A resort within a resort, Peppers (33A Viewland Drive) is far enough off the main drag but also near enough to Hastings St and the beach. Offering penthouses or apartments set in lush gardens, the resort is a quiet oasis complete with pools, a gym and restaurant/bar, and one of the best breakfast buffets I’ve seen in a long while. Rooms start at around A$350 a night. See: all.accor.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

More details at visitnoosa.com.au

