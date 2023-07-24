Refresh your perspective in Sydney this Summer

Let the surprises and sparkle of Sydney and New South Wales work its magic on you. Sydney Harbour, Bradleys Head.

We all love a trip across the Tasman, and a holiday in Sydney in particular, that leaves you feeling reinvigorated long after you've returned home. There's something about the energy of a break in one of Australia's biggest cities that truly exhilarates your mind, body and soul.

If you're looking for inspiration and something new and exciting this summer, why not let the surprises and sparkle of Sydney and New South Wales work its magic on you? It's a place of bold statements and grand reveals and whatever adventure you choose, it's guaranteed that the city's effervescence will rub off on you while you're there; it's the perfect injection of excitement for weary souls stuck in the daily grind.

Sydney truly has the best of everything: beach and nature one moment - cocktails, art galleries, theatre and shopping the next. Here are some must-see experiences for when you travel to this vibrant and fun city this year.

DESTINATION NSW Experience luxury with that unique Sydney Harbour vibe in the recently refurbished InterContinental Sydney.

Get your international art fix

Sydney has secured three major international art exhibitions this summer. The Art Gallery of New South Wales will feature the largest exhibition of artist Louise Bourgeois ever displayed in Australia, as well as an exhibition comprehensively spanning the work of Wassily Kandinsky. The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia will showcase an in-depth presentation by acclaimed artist Tacita Dean, which will premiere works never before seen in the Southern Hemisphere. So, if you fancy a cultural fix, it's only a short flight away.

Take in the harbour views from above

If you're looking for luxury with that unique Sydney Harbour vibe, the recently refurbished InterContinental Sydney might be just the ticket. The hotel occupies the grand 19th-century sandstone Treasury Building at the Circular Quay end of the city centre and has amazing views of the white sails of the Sydney Opera House on one side, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the other. If you want a panorama of the whole city, there's no better place to do it than over a signature cocktail at the reservations-only Aster rooftop bar on the 32nd Floor. Cheers to you.

DESTINATION NSW Sydney has a breath-taking coastline - pictured here, Bronte Beach and Baths, Eastern suburbs Sydney.

The best way to get your step count up

It's amazing how much untouched wilderness there is within Sydney's city limits, much of it lining the harbour foreshore and breath-taking coastline. Enjoy gorgeous views across the harbour of Sydney's most famous icons - the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge - along the 4km Bradleys Head to Chowder Bay trail which starts at Taronga Zoo Wharf. Or head to Sydney's northern tip to tackle the Barrenjoey Lighthouse walk, which looks out across the ocean and the protected Pittwater. Getting fresh air and exercise has never been so much fun.

See nature at its wild, magnificent best

If you are heading over in October or November, get up close to nature on a Whale Watching Cruise. On a gorgeous day, you'll see lots of mothers with their calves migrating along the Sydney coast. In New South Wales, it's common to see humpback whales, southern right whales and dolphins, but you may also spot orcas, blue whales, minke whales and sperm whales.

DESTINATION NSW Bondi Baths at Bondi beach is known locally as Bondi Icebergs, is an iconic swimming pool on the edge of the ocean.

Explore Sydney's iconic ocean pools

Dotted along the coastline and harbour's edge, Sydney's beautiful ocean and outdoor swimming pools are spectacular places to swim - and many are more than 100 years old! You'll be protected from waves and currents but can still feel the energy of the ocean right next to you - it's the best of both worlds. Bondi Beach is home to the world's most famous ocean pool, Bondi Baths (known locally as Bondi Icebergs). Named after its winter swimming club, the bright-white lap pool dates back to 1929 and is an Instagram favourite all year round. After your swim, take the coastal walk to Bronte Baths, built in 1887.

To learn more about what there is to do in this ever-changing and vibrant city, visit Sydney.com or book your Sydney holiday with your travel experts at House of Travel www.houseoftravel.co.nz/Sydney