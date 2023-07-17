What's on in Sydney: 10 of the best shows and events to check out

You have until Christmas to catch the spectacular Tina Turner Musical at Theatre Royal Sydney.

From all the spectacular new shows hitting the stage to fabulous festivals and cultural celebrations, here are the events to mark on your calendar if you’re planning a trip to Sydney.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

When: Now playing to December 23, 2023

Where: Theatre Royal Sydney

Rollin’ into Sydney straight off Broadway comes the smash hit musical based on the life and career of the late Tina Turner. Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, fans of the powerhouse are sure to be singing along in their seats to the likes of Proud Mary, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and Simply the Best.

See tinathemusical.com.au

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical

Disney/Supplied Disney's beloved Beauty and the Beast musical is back.

When: Now playing to November 5, 2023

Where: Capitol Theatre

Disney’s revival of Beauty and the Beast arrives Down Under direct from London’s West End. The award-winning production has been reimagined with spectacular new sets, costumes and state-of-the-art technology – but fans can still expect the same beloved songs and timeless tale.

See beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

Sweeney Todd

When: July 22 to August 27, 2023

Where: Sydney Opera House

Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera have joined forces to bring the Demon Barber of Fleet Street to Sydney’s most iconic venue. Make a night of it with the “Spills and Thrills” dinner and show experience, which includes a private tour of the Opera House’s secret spaces and a three-course dinner, or – if you can stomach it – book in for a pre-show “Pie Tea”, inspired by Mrs Lovett’s creations.

See sydneyoperahouse.com

Miss Saigon

Johan Persson/Supplied Miss Saigon is a classic for musical fans.

When: August 17 to October 13, 2023

Where: Sydney Opera House

This tale of love and loss set during the Vietnam War is another major show hitting the Sydney Opera House, with an all-new production direct from the West End and Broadway. Don’t miss Sydney-born newcomer Abigail Adriano make her mainstage lead debut in the star-making role of Kim.

See miss-saigon.com.au

Wicked

Joan Marcus/Supplied Wicked will bring its gravity-defying production to Sydney Lyric Theatre.

When: August 25 to November 12, 2023

Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre

The gravity-defying musical based on the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West is flying back into Sydney for its latest Aussie run. Twenty years since its Broadway premiere, it’s still one of the most successful musicals of all time – with a film adaptation coming in 2024 making it even more of a hot ticket.

See wickedthemusical.com.au

Sydney Fringe Festival

Supplied There’s something for everyone at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

When: September 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Various locations

The largest independent arts festival in New South Wales sees every nook and cranny of Sydney taken over by musicians, magicians, comedians, circus performers and much, much more, with more than 450 events presented over 70 venues.

See sydneyfringe.com

SXSW Sydney

When: October 15 to 22, 2023

Where: Various locations

Headline-grabbing pop culture and tech conference South by Southwest (SXSW) is staging its first event outside the US since it launched in Texas in 1987, bringing all the hottest developments in gaming, music, screen, tech and innovation to Sydney. Keep an eye out for the full programme, which is specifically dedicated to innovation and creativity in the Asia-Pacific region.

See sxswsydney.com

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi

When: October 20 to November 6, 2023

Where: Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk

Now in its 25th year, every spring the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk is transformed into a 2km-long sculpture park – thought to be the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition – with more than 100 eye-catching sculptures by artists from Australia and beyond.

See sculpturebythesea.com

Mardi Gras

Jeffrey Feng/Supplied Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will be bringing the party.

When: February 16 to March 3, 2024

Where: Various locations

Hot on the heels of hosting WorldPride in 2023, Sydney Mardi Gras will return in 2024 with another dazzling celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring the iconic Pride Parade as well as parties, talks, exhibitions, a fair day, and more.

See mardigras.org.au

Vivid Sydney

Brook Sabin/Stuff If there’s one event you should plan your trip around, it’s Vivid Sydney.

When: May to June 2024

Where: Sydney

If you missed this year’s Vivid Sydney, it’s not too soon to think about locking in a trip for next year to make sure you can experience Australia’s biggest (and arguably best) festival. Millions flock to the city to see its icons lit up by stunning light displays, alongside a packed programme of live music, talks, workshops, and foodie events.

See vividsydney.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies to Sydney from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. See: airnewzealand.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Destination NSW, which hosted the writer. Read more about our partnership content here.