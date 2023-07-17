What's on in Sydney: 10 of the best shows and events to check out
From all the spectacular new shows hitting the stage to fabulous festivals and cultural celebrations, here are the events to mark on your calendar if you’re planning a trip to Sydney.
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
When: Now playing to December 23, 2023
Where: Theatre Royal Sydney
Rollin’ into Sydney straight off Broadway comes the smash hit musical based on the life and career of the late Tina Turner. Featuring more than 20 of her iconic songs, fans of the powerhouse are sure to be singing along in their seats to the likes of Proud Mary, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and Simply the Best.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast the Musical
When: Now playing to November 5, 2023
Where: Capitol Theatre
Disney’s revival of Beauty and the Beast arrives Down Under direct from London’s West End. The award-winning production has been reimagined with spectacular new sets, costumes and state-of-the-art technology – but fans can still expect the same beloved songs and timeless tale.
Sweeney Todd
When: July 22 to August 27, 2023
Where: Sydney Opera House
Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera have joined forces to bring the Demon Barber of Fleet Street to Sydney’s most iconic venue. Make a night of it with the “Spills and Thrills” dinner and show experience, which includes a private tour of the Opera House’s secret spaces and a three-course dinner, or – if you can stomach it – book in for a pre-show “Pie Tea”, inspired by Mrs Lovett’s creations.
Miss Saigon
When: August 17 to October 13, 2023
Where: Sydney Opera House
This tale of love and loss set during the Vietnam War is another major show hitting the Sydney Opera House, with an all-new production direct from the West End and Broadway. Don’t miss Sydney-born newcomer Abigail Adriano make her mainstage lead debut in the star-making role of Kim.
Wicked
When: August 25 to November 12, 2023
Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre
The gravity-defying musical based on the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West is flying back into Sydney for its latest Aussie run. Twenty years since its Broadway premiere, it’s still one of the most successful musicals of all time – with a film adaptation coming in 2024 making it even more of a hot ticket.
Sydney Fringe Festival
When: September 1 to 30, 2023
Where: Various locations
The largest independent arts festival in New South Wales sees every nook and cranny of Sydney taken over by musicians, magicians, comedians, circus performers and much, much more, with more than 450 events presented over 70 venues.
SXSW Sydney
When: October 15 to 22, 2023
Where: Various locations
Headline-grabbing pop culture and tech conference South by Southwest (SXSW) is staging its first event outside the US since it launched in Texas in 1987, bringing all the hottest developments in gaming, music, screen, tech and innovation to Sydney. Keep an eye out for the full programme, which is specifically dedicated to innovation and creativity in the Asia-Pacific region.
Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi
When: October 20 to November 6, 2023
Where: Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk
Now in its 25th year, every spring the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk is transformed into a 2km-long sculpture park – thought to be the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition – with more than 100 eye-catching sculptures by artists from Australia and beyond.
Mardi Gras
When: February 16 to March 3, 2024
Where: Various locations
Hot on the heels of hosting WorldPride in 2023, Sydney Mardi Gras will return in 2024 with another dazzling celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring the iconic Pride Parade as well as parties, talks, exhibitions, a fair day, and more.
Vivid Sydney
When: May to June 2024
Where: Sydney
If you missed this year’s Vivid Sydney, it’s not too soon to think about locking in a trip for next year to make sure you can experience Australia’s biggest (and arguably best) festival. Millions flock to the city to see its icons lit up by stunning light displays, alongside a packed programme of live music, talks, workshops, and foodie events.
