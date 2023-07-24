Don't just flop and drop: Finding culture in Queensland

Learning the history of the Gubbi Gubbi (Kabi Kabi) people who are native to this part of the Sunshine Coast.

“Our goal is to preserve, protect, maintain and manage our culture. I don’t want it to die with me,” says Aunty Bridgette Chilly Davis, holding court as we navigate the calm waters of the Mooloolah River.

Pausing for a quick second she adds, “Jeez, I’m talking sad aren't I?”, before erupting into a roar of laughter.

This proud Gubbi Gubbi/Kabi Kabi Country woman is detailing her long family history to this part of the Sunshine Coast, or as she calls it “my grandmother’s, grandmother’s, grandmother’s country”.

Sitting on the historic 115-year-old Spray of the Coral Coast sailing ship, it is hard to imagine what life was like back in the day as we putter around the million dollar homes of the uber wealthy. Giant ostentatious villas and mansions glisten in the unusually hot winter’s day, as we mere mortals onboard critique the styling choices of those with a bit of coin: “too many pillars”, “the pool looks too small”, “what were they thinking with that roof?”

Davis admits her ancestors would probably be “mourning” at what the land around Mooloolaba has become, but she says she has “evolved” herself with all the changes in the area.

This once rough-around-the-edges Sunshine Coast coastal town has undergone a significant glow-up. Fancy restaurants and a bustling wharf have brought a new energy to the area.

But with all the progress, it is important to remember what came before, and what should come in the future.

Saltwater Eco Tours is pretty hard to miss on the river, standing out among the leisure cruisers and fishing vessels. At 58 feet (17.6m), the huon pine sailing ship built in 1908 is modelled after the vessel Joshua Slocum used to become the first to solo circumnavigate the globe.

Lovingly-restored and now owned by Simon Thornalley of Torres Strait Island descent, the tours offer a range of authentic experiences from traditional music to bushtucker feeds, all steeped in the culture of the land.

For storyteller Davis, it is a chance to connect with people while telling her history.

“We are the oldest family still on the Sunshine Coast. The reason why is because of a pioneering Westaway family. They wrote to the Chief Protector of Aborigines back in the day,” said Davis, chuckling at the “fancy title”.

“He could say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the removal of Aboriginal people from their native land. He actually approved for my family to stay here because they were employed with the Westaway family. We got all these exemption cards so we could stay here whereas others got forcibly removed.”

The tales range from the importance and significance of the river and the trees, to the reasons behind smoking ceremonies and ochre, all accompanied by platters of entrées, as well as cocktails and champagne.

Looking to the future, Davis hopes for a cultural centre to be built for more opportunities to tell the stories of her ancestors. As we leave the ship, she reminds us all the overriding philosophy of her heritage: “Whatever you take from Mother Earth, you’ve always got to give back.”

That belief is shared by another local company celebrating its Indigenous heritage – Beachtree Distilling.

Steve Grace and Kirra Daley started their artisan gin distillery in Caloundra just before the depths of the Covid lockdowns, but have come out the other side with a renewed vigour, and a greater sense of identity for their brand.

Daley, who grew up on Bundjalung country and Grace, a Kamilaroi man, completely changed the look and branding to more “reflect” their story.

Using “organic and wild native foraged products” like pepperberry, finger lime, and wattleseed, the gins are named after endangered animals – Koala, Skippy, Quokka and Tiger Quoll.

Grace said the branding is very knowingly “Australian”: “We are both Indigenous so to have that Australian branding was a big thing, to carry forward our Australian natives and make them really shine in our gins –while pushing it to a worldwide audience.”

The distillery regularly features as one of the stops on excursions by Creative Tours. Specialising in the Sunshine Coast’s food and drink scene, the tours take in the booming craft beer and distillery scene in this part of the world.

Besides using different authentic botanicals compared to other industry players, both Daley and Grace are also leading the way in giving back. For every bottle sold, a eucalyptus tree is planted down the coast in Bryon Bay to help revitalise the region after the devastating 2019/2020 bushfires.

“Eucalyptus trees for Aboriginal culture is very significant for us,” said Daley. “It’s about resilience, and being sturdy. If you take botanicals from the earth you have got to find a way to replenish those.”

Grace is encouraged to see more in the industry following their lead.

”It’s been amazing ... the amount of people that are now starting to give back to organisations is really cool. We clearly started something,” said the beaming Grace.

“The best thing that can happen is that someone follows our lead. Everyone is helping out and giving back and not just taking, taking, taking.”

