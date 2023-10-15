Tennis and a Melbourne holiday make for a match made in heaven

We Kiwis love our sport and it's made even better when you get to see it at a world-class level in Melbourne.

Melbourne is the sporting capital of Australia, so no wonder it's the home of the Australian Open.

From 15-28 January, the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar comes to Melbourne Park and takes over the city, making the perfect gateway for exploring the state of Victoria too.

SUPPLIED Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

One of the best things about Melbourne is that it never stands still. Just because you've been once, twice - or even ten times - before doesn't mean you've 'been there and done that'. There are so many new restaurants, bars, museums, markets, galleries, arcades, shops and activities to explore and experience.

From first light to late night, Melbourne's got summer covered and is serving up incredible experiences on and off the court.

SUPPLIED Arbory Afloat.

Here's how we'd play on in Melbourne:

EAT

You won't be short on places to eat and drink. Here are our top picks: Tippy-Tay for sumptuous Italian, all the glamour and charm at Gimlet at Cavendish House, Asian food favourite Rice Paper Scissors, Big Esso by Mabu Mabu for incredible Indigenous cuisine and the recently opened Atria found on the 80th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Melbourne.

JUSTIN MENEGUZZI Big Esso by Mabu Mabu.

For outdoor dining and spectacular views, visit Yarra Botanica, a two-level floating bar and eatery on the Yarra River or cross to the other side of the river to try tacos and tequila at Arbory Afloat. If you fancy something more intimate try cocktails at brand-new Apollo Inn or Trinket Bar both in Flinders Lane. Another cocktail favourite is Eau De Vie, a jazz infused speakeasy that will transport you back in time to 1920's prohibition.

BEN SAVAGE City Sights Kayak Tour – Kayak Melbourne.

PLAY

When you've had your fill of tennis action and amazing eateries, why not jump in a kayak with Kayak Melbourne and paddle down the Yarra River, explore the Queen Victoria Market Summer Market, wander round the Australian Sports Museum or take a Show Me Melbourne Sports tour.

JESSE HISCO The Block Arcade.

SHOP

Known as the fashion capital, no trip to Melbourne is complete without some retail therapy, and there's something and somewhere for everyone. From shopping centres like Emporium Melbourne, Chadstone – The Fashion Capital and The Strand Melbourne carrying all the big brands, to boutiques like Masons, Haus of Dizzy, Kinya Lerrk, Clothing The Gaps, The Vault and MNDATORY where you'll find hidden gems and local designs. Oh, and of course, there are Melbourne's quintessential arcades - The Block, The Royal and Cathedral to mooch around too.

SUPPLIED Haus of Dizzy.

STAY

If you're planning to head over for the Australian Open, play on well after the final ball, with an inner-city stay, immersing yourself in Melbourne's vibrant arts, culture, events, and hospitality experiences. Choose from gorgeous accommodation like Ritz-Carlton Melbourne, Pullman Melbourne on the Park, Movenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer or W Melbourne and discover all there is to see in this fun part of town.

CHRISTOPHER CYPERT The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne.

Aside from being a hub for those who love sport, Melbourne is a destination that rewards exploration and there is always something new to discover. Alfresco dining and rooftop brews are the norm, rich cultural diversity is around every corner and galleries, laneways and museums provide both cerebral and historical stimulation as well. Just make sure you book in time to experience the Australian Open and take it all in - it's a great reason to head to Melbourne.

