Aussie wetlands turn bright Barbie pink

An Australian waterway which is usually a muddy brown colour resembles a strawberry milkshake this week.

Parts of Boondall Wetlands in Queensland have turned bright pink at Nudgee Beach, emulating the famous pink lakes with high salt levels that have become popular tourist attractions interstate.

The change in hue sparked fears of pollution, but the phenomenon is caused by natural factors including warmer temperatures and low rainfall.

Brisbane City Council Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said while it is natural and safe, the council is monitoring the situation.

"When we get changes in weather conditions, and it has been very dry recently, this is what has contributed to the change of the colour of the water," Schrinner said.

Griffith University Professor Michele Burford said the colour is likely caused by a species of algae with a natural pink pigment.

"You might get a slight breeze that might push them in and concentrate them up in an area," Burford said.

"I think that's what we're seeing here, a concentration of pink algae."

Anyone who wants to see the bubblegum pink waters in person will need to get in quickly.

"They're probably only going to hang around for a while, and then the wind or the tide or something will disperse them out again and you won't see them anymore," Burford said.

"It's quite rare, it's a great opportunity to get out and check out the wetlands in our local area because you might not see this in the future for a while," Schrinner said.

9NEWS The pink hue won't last long.

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission.