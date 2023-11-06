Taste your way around Melbourne and beyond

Victoria and its vibrant capital city Melbourne, is the beating heart of Australia's gastronomic scene. Its thriving bar scene, innovative eateries, and mouth-watering treats tucked away down city laneways or in Victorian towns push the boundaries of creativity.

We've got you sorted with a selection of local favourites and openings you won't want to miss.

PETRINA TINSLAY Reine and La Rue, Melbourne.

The best bites

Melbourne



Starting in the city, there's a new French restaurant and cocktail bar Reine & La Rue serving elegant cocktails, delectable seafood and wood-fired meat from its site in the former Melbourne Stock Exchange building.

If a hearty pub meal paired with live music or comedy is your scene, then visit the newly opened, triple-level Morris House on Exhibition Street. There's excellent home-cooked Greek salads and traditional soups at Bourke Street's Kafeneion or you can get transported to mid-20th century New York City at Italian eatery Pepe's Italian & Liquor in Melbourne's theatre district.

For more delizioso Italian dishes try "Giuseppina's Gnocchi" and "Carmela's Cotolette" at Johnny, Vince & Sams on Lygon Street in Carlton, inspired by the owners' family figures. South Yarra's got plenty of options, including Beverly with its panoramic city views and authentic Italian fare including risotto, pizza and arancini at Stella.

For something a bit different, try the highly recommended blue cheese naan pizza at Daughter in Law on Little Bourke Street or a hot dog at Easey's five stories above the streets of Collingwood in a rooftop train carriage.

SUPPLIED Murphy's Restaurant and Bar, Geelong.

Victoria



Head beyond Melbourne for a taste of nostalgia and visit the recently opened KIN restaurant found within All Saints Estate in Rutherglen located near the Victorian and New South Wales border, with a menu inspired by family recipes and childhood memories.

Or if you're after dining with a view, then visit the impressive Hotel Sorrento Restaurant on the Mornington Peninsula (only 1.5 hours drive from Melbourne) with its stunning outlook to Port Phillip Bay or Beach HQ Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Cowes on Phillip Island (2 hours drive from Melbourne).

Murphys Restaurant and Bar is the place to go in Geelong for a cheerful pub meal and live music, or you can opt for the chef's tasting menu at gluten-free restaurant Recess Bar and Eats, both only a 1 hour drive from Melbourne.

SUPPLIED Pidapipo, Melbourne.

Tasty treats



Melbourne

For something light and sweet try munching on Kumo's fluffy pancakes, scooping up some fresh strawberry sorbet from 7 Apples in St Kilda, and trying authentic Italian gelato at Pidapipó Gelateria and Piccolina.

Victoria

Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery features over 300 varieties of chocolate and – most importantly - free tastings! If you're planning to road trip the Great Ocean Road, make sure you stop off at Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery between Torquay and Anglesea for some mouth-watering sweet treats.



The ice cream spiders, milkshakes, hot chocolate and sodas at Billson's Soda Bar in Beechworth (close to the Victoria and New South Wales border) are a taste of nostalgia that will take you back to your childhood.

SUPPLIED Soumah of Yarra Valley

Sensational sips



Melbourne

For a glass of Victorian wine with a spot of people watching, Southbank's Pawa Café and Bar is the go or you could get creative and, craft your own bespoke cocktail at subterranean cocktail bar Curious. For a spritz or classic cocktail then head to Melbourne's highest rooftop bar, Blossom.

Not a wine lover? Try craft beer at Collingwood's Molly Rose or high quality Victorian small-batch gin, whisky, rum and vodka at Fossey's Distillery Lygon in Carlton.

Victoria

Soumah of Yarra Valley with its premium wines and beautiful location is an absolute must-visit and it's only 1 hour away from Melbourne.

Great Ocean Road Gin Tasting Room and Garden in the seaside town of Aireys Inlet features gin made with Indigenous botanicals such as kelp, saltbush, coast daisy, local honey and gums. The tasting room and garden is 1 hour 45 minutes drive from Melbourne CBD.

JUSTIN MENEGUZZI Koorie Heritage Trust, Melbourne.

Walk it off



Walk off all the indulgence with some sightseeing – there are plenty of experiences tailored to all interests.

Koorie's Heritage Trust's Aboriginal Walking Tours are led by local First Nation guides and will teach you more about the city's Indigenous heritage and its significance to First Nations people.

Take a 360-degree audio visual journey around the globe at the BBC Earth Experience, an interactive experience through the natural world narrated by David Attenborough.

Check out the work of over 100 contemporary artists and designers at NGV Triennial, opening 3 December at the National Gallery of Victoria, relive family games nights at the brand new, immersive Monopoly Dreams experience opening from mid-November, and be awed by the magnificent First Nations artwork and interactive installations on display at The LUME MELBOURNE.

SUPPLIED Le Méridien Melbourne

Stay a while

You'll need a central, comfortable base from which to explore all the culinary experiences and of course Melbourne's got the newest hotels.

Melbourne

If the poolside views at Le Méridien Melbourne aren't enough to entice you to this centrally located five star art deco sanctuary, the 1930s glamour of its subterranean restaurant Dolly will.

Hotel Indigo on Flinders Street is a stone's throw away from the city's best coffee, dining, shopping and nightlife.

Stay by the dining precincts of Bourke Street, Little Collins Street and Flinders Street at the Dorsett Melbourne and retreat to its luxurious Jin Bar after a day of exploring. Or stay in the theatre district at the Rydges Melbourne and try the pre-theatre menu at the on-site Bossley Bar & Restaurant.

SUPPLIED Hotel Indigo

Victoria

Just a little over one and a half hours drive from Melbourne on the Great Ocean Road is the Sunnymead Hotel, a 4.5 star boutique accommodation which has had a retro-inspired revival. This fun, colour property is full of personality and has a unique day spa featuring three private treatment rooms including a dual room with Vichy shower for couples.

If you're headed to the Yarra Valley, then the award winning Balgownie Estate is worth a visit and an overnight stay. You can sip your way through the 5-Star Halliday-rated Balgownie wine range, feast on the very best seasonal local produce at Restaurant 1309 or relax at endota spa and all just one hour's drive from Melbourne.

