Love Bluey? Then this 'groundbreaking' attraction is for you

For a certain younger, and perhaps not-quite-so-young demographic, she is one of the most recognisable characters in the world, and now she is going to be made into a major tourist attraction in Australia.

Bluey’s World will celebrate the loveable Aussie blue heeler puppy Bluey, as well as her family and friends.

The animated show is set in Brisbane and is a blockbuster around the world. Now the Queensland capital is going to play host to a purpose-built, 4000 square metre immersive Bluey experience.

Fans of the show will be able to visit the life-sized sets of Bluey and her sister Bingo’s bedroom, as well as the living room and kitchen, and the backyard.

The venue will open in August next year, and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Brisbane is Bluey to the core.

SUPPLIED Bluey is set in Brisbane, which plays host to the new experience.

“Now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home,“ said Palaszczuk.

”Queensland is a world-class place to live and play and I truly believe that is a big part of why Bluey has captured fans around the world.”

The experience is expected to generate up to A$18 million (NZ$19.3 million) in visitor spending.

Fiona Lang, General Manager of BBC Studios ANZ, called it “groundbreaking”.

“Bluey's World is not just an experience; it's a celebration of the heartwarming moments that make Bluey so authentically Australian and that bring to life the joyful simplicity that can be found in families around the world,” said Lang.

SUPPLIED Bingo and Bluey: The show is screened in 60 countries.

Bluey’s World will be located in Brisbane’s newest arts and entertainment precinct, Northshore.

To join the wait-list for Bluey’s World tickets, visit blueysworld.com.