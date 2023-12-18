Drunken nights, nauseous seaplane ride: Influencers given nearly $100,000 to visit Australia

Tourism Australia has spent a total of around A$90,000 hosting three social media influencers this month.

A drunken night out with Danish backpackers, a meme about the southern hemisphere Christmas being sad, nausea after a seaplane ride: this is how the Australian tourism agency is trying to sell the country as a holiday destination to Generation Z.

Tourism Australia has spent a total of about A$90,000 (NZ$97,300) hosting three social media influencers this month: United States-based performer Chris Olsen (who has 13.9 million followers across his TikTok and Instagram accounts), UK-based performer Maddie Grace Jepson (1.7 million followers), and UK-based trainspotter Francis Bourgeois (5.3 million followers).

The trio landed in Sydney for the TikTok Australia Awards, which Tourism Australia had no financial relationship with, on December 6, before holidaying in the city.

Jepson also travelled to the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales, posting a picture of herself on the beach in Byron Bay and a TikTok hanging out with drunk Danish tourists in a pub, before posting a meme to her Instagram story which likened a sparsely decorated, small fake Christmas tree to spending the festive season in Australia.

Tourism Australia spent about A$30,000 on flights, accommodation and experiences for each influencer, who have posted varying levels of content during their stay.

Information provided by Tourism Australia said content from the creators’ visit to Australia was still rolling out on their channels, describing the initial results as “encouraging”.

Olsen, whose social media posts suggest he left Sydney for Singapore after a few days, has already posted eight times, reaching an audience of 26.2 million, according to the agency.

Videos posted by Olsen included a vlog-style account of a “spontaneous” seaplane journey, where the influencer found himself grateful for dry land after a dizzying flight over Sydney Harbour, and another of his long-haul trip from Los Angeles.

Bourgeois has posted the least of the group. The 23-year-old trainspotter, who went viral for his GoPro videos highlighting British rail stock in 2021, posted one video at Sydney’s Central Station, taking a tour of the state’s XPT regional trains, before travelling to Mount Victoria to watch the service on the tracks.

Transport for NSW also posted pictures of Bourgeois on the Sydney Metro.

According to Tourism Australia’s annual report, 15,846 pieces of content were produced through its PR, media and influencer hosting activities in 2022-23, resulting in an equivalent advertising value of A$689.3 million.

Dr Vicki Andonopoulos, an associate lecturer in marketing at the University of Sydney, said it was difficult to know if the influencer campaign had been a success without knowing what Tourism Australia had set out to achieve.

“The number of times people are mentioning tourism in Sydney, for example, that’s gone up as a result for sure,” she said, noting social media influencer campaigns like this helped to cut through “generic” influencer content to reach larger audiences.

“Aesthetic content has been done,” she said. However, Andonopoulos said that while giving an agency – like Tourism Australia – complete control over what was posted by influencers could lead to inauthentic and less appealing content, the reins here might have been too loose.

“It’s all pretty left of field,” she said.

Dr Kaye Chan, director of UTS’s digital marketing programme, said the content was different to what someone typically thought of when imagining a Tourism Australia campaign, noting social media influencers were often an economical way to reach Generation Z.

“The biggest challenge we face is getting our brands to some of those younger audiences,” she said.

“TikTok videos and content that’s synonymous with the brand of that person on TikTok has good reach, but often ‘branded’ content does not. With that age group, they don’t want to see heavily branded, perfect content.”