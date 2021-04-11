Trans-Tasman bubble: The top attractions that have opened in Australia since borders closed

Christchurch's Taylor family are among many waiting for the trans-Tasman travel bubble to open to visit their close relatives living in Queensland.

Like us, the Aussies have been busy sprucing up their backyard while borders have been closed, cobbling together all kinds of attractions to entice people to get out and explore it.

“Cobbling together” probably isn’t a fair term: Some of these attractions have been years in the making or planning, and are truly world-class. Covid-19 just hasn’t allowed the world to get wind of them yet.

Even if you’ve crossed the ditch more times than you care to remember, there’s bound to be something to tempt you to make the trip again after the trans-Tasman bubble inflates on April 19. A “revolutionary” Broadway musical, daredevil bridge climbing adventures, a new Melbourne shopping and dining mecca, and a museum dedicated to telling Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tales are just the start. And we have the perfect excuse for a wine tour through the so-called Wine State (if you need an excuse that is).

Sydney

Ultimate Bridge Climb

Supplied Climbers are able to cross the full length of the Sydney Harbour Bridge for the first time.

Think you’ve been there and done that? Or have been over “the Coathanger” in a car or on a train so don’t need to bother? Think again.

People have been climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge for donkey’s years but, until last September, they only got halfway across. Now, climbers are able to traverse the entire length of the heritage-listed icon which, at 500 metres, is one of the longest steel arch bridges in the world.

Starting on the southern side, you’ll head to the summit, 134 metres above sea level before making your way to the northern side, taking in new views of Luna Park with its creepy giant clown face and retro amusement park rides, the buff bodies doing laps in North Sydney Olympic Pool, boats bobbing photogenically in Lavender Bay, and Kirribilli (home to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s posh pad) en route.

If you’re after a new perspective on Sydney’s most famous landmarks – and some enviable selfies – this is your best bet.

bridgeclimb.com

Hamilton – The musical

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Hamilton is playing at Sydney's Lyric Theatre.

Broadway is not expected to reopen properly until September at the earliest. And, while the trans-Tasman bubble’s a start, we’re unlikely to be heading to New York anytime soon.

Fortunately for those itching to cross the ditch, Broadway has come to Sydney’s Lyric Theatre in the form of its biggest musical in the past two decades. Telling the tale of the titular immigrant from the West Indies who went on to become one of the Founding Fathers of the US, Hamilton is inspiring stuff, touching on themes of race and inclusiveness that could hardly be more timely.

With a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B and classic Broadway-style anthems, this revisionist take on a birth of a nation is anything but a boring history lesson. Like its main character, Hamilton has been hailed as revolutionary, breaking box office records and picking up Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize awards. It has “transformed theatre and the way we think about history”, the New York Times gushed. Why wouldn’t you want to get your hands on the best tickets you can afford?

hamiltonmusical.com.au

123RF The splash of colour on Mills Beach, Mornington Peninsula.

Melbourne

Wild Adventures Melbourne

Walk on water beside the multi-coloured bathing boxes of the Mornington Peninsula, hike to a hidden beach, tuck into a picnic lunch at an organic winery, and visit Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs on a day trip with the new kid on Melbourne’s eco-tourism block.

Carbon-neutral and aiming for sub-zero waste, Wild Adventures Melbourne (WAM) walks the talk on environmental and social sustainability, also donating to conservation-focused charities and not-for-profits. In addition to the Mornington Peninsula day trip, the team offers a sunrise wildlife adventure – keep your eyes peeled for kangaroos, wombats, wallabies, echidnas and platypuses as you stand-up paddleboard and mountain bike through the “urban wilderness” – and a sunset SUP adventure.

Look forward to breakfast at a Melbourne cafe on the former and dinner from Australia’s first zero-carbon street food kitchen on the latter.

wildadventuresmelbourne.com

80 Collins Street

You can’t come to Melbourne and not indulge in at least a little retail and food therapy. Not if you’re doing it properly. The new 80 Collins Street development in the city centre will have you covered on both fronts, offering high-end shops and a wide range of food options, from imaginative healthy fast food (there is such a thing in this town) to fancy restaurants. While an ongoing project, it’s already established itself as a dining mecca.

Farmer’s Daughters by celebrated chef Alejandro Saravia has been generating a particularly loud buzz. The Peruvian-born, Melbourne-based chef fell in love with the gastronomically blessed Gippsland region on a produce tour and this three-level deli, restaurant and rooftop bar is a paean to it.

Stock up on Gippsland wines and gourmet goodies such as cheese and olives in the deli, or rest your shopped-out derrière on one of the seats around the open kitchen and refuel on the likes on cured alpine trout with “mountain pepper cream” and salted cucumber, pork and leek pie, and honey custard with cider caramel.

You’ll need to opt for a multi-course degustation menu if you head upstairs to the restaurant with its “campfire kitchen”. Menus change with the seasons, but current courses include crudo with herb oil and verbena powder, organic lamb with sprouting broccoli, and toasted marshmallow with summer berries and chocolate.

Designed to emulate a greenhouse, the rooftop bar is a mountain pepper tree-sprinkled oasis amid the CBD skyscrapers. Expect locally sourced craft beer, wines and spirits, and cocktails made with seasonal and native ingredients – some from the onsite vertical garden. The “beekeeper’s sour” with Melbourne whiskey and Gippsland honey sounds pretty perfect for the cooler months, as does the smoky old-fashioned, and berry- and spice-infused punch.

If shopping and eating are high priorities on your trip, you might like to check into the precinct’s boutique Next Hotel.

80collins.com.au

Story Bridge Adventure Climb The ‘walk the plank’ experience on Story Bridge is a world first.

Brisbane

“Walk the plank” on Story Bridge

If climbing Brisbane’s heritage-listed Story Bridge doesn’t sound like enough of a rush for you, try walking a plank at the top.

The first “attraction” of its kind in the world (those with vertigo might use another word to describe it), the “walk the plank” add-on to the regular bridge climb will see you step out onto a skinny platform 80 metres above the Brisbane River.

The bird’s eye views across the city to distant mountain ranges are nothing short of spectacular if a thudding heart and shaking legs don’t prevent you from properly appreciating them. Which, rationally speaking, they shouldn’t: Your harness will keep you perfectly safe. And what better way really to prove you live life on the edge? Or the ledge? The cantilever lean-out, another daredevil new add-on to the bridge climb, will see you lean out across the bridge from a ledge at the top, leaving nothing between you and the traffic 50 metres below but air. You could think of it as flying on the spot.

TOURISM AUSTRALIA The d'Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale.

Adelaide

The Year of South Australian Wine

No wine lover needs much of an excuse to take a wine tour on holiday, but the Aussies have given us a good one anyway – 2021 is the Year of South Australian Wine.

Australia’s “Wine State” is naturally home to some of its most acclaimed wine regions – think the Barossa, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley, Coonawarra and Adelaide Hills – but it’s still reeling from the double whammy of the bush fires and pandemic.

Spearheaded by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions and the South Australia Tourism Commission, the year-long campaign will see the state’s 18 wine regions host cellar door shows, wine-making classes, music and food festivals, and wine-themed events.

If you’re staying in Adelaide – one of the nine Great Wine Capitals of the world – it's less than an hour’s drive to the wineries, wildlife encounters and cute German-style villages of Adelaide Hills, while the birthplace of South Australian wine, McLaren Vale, is a 40-minute drive away.

Producing heavy-hitting shiraz and cabernet, the Barossa should be on the bucket lists of everyone partial to a good glass of red, while Clare Valley is renowned for superlative whites such as Riesling.

Coonawarra is also well worth a visit if you like your reds. It’s known as Australia’s other red centre for good reason.

southaustralia.com

Perth

Boola Bardip

With an Aboriginal name that translates as “many stories”, this new museum in central Perth shines a light on aspects of Western Australian history and culture that remained obscured for far too long.

Developed in consultation with dozens of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island language groups, the museum has incorporated their perspectives in every gallery. The ground floor display Ngalang Koort Boodja Wirn, meaning “Our Heart, Country, Spirit” in the local Nyoongar language, focuses on traditional and contemporary culture in the state, brought to life with art, fashion, film, audio, textiles and sports memorabilia.

The new Origins gallery, meanwhile, showcases Aboriginal and Western interpretations of the creation of the universe and the night sky, beginning with a multimedia piece narrated by Nyoongar elder Noel Nannup.

In addition to eight permanent galleries, the five-level museum, which is free to enter, features a special exhibition gallery. The opening exhibition, “Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, was initiated by Aboriginal elders who wanted to preserve traditional ways of passing on knowledge by sharing a creation story which, combining comedy, tragedy, love and loss, is truly worthy of the word epic. A highlight is the six-metre wide “travelling dome” immersing visitors in images of remote rock art.

museum.wa.gov.au/boolabardip