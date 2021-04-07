Trans-Tasman bubble: What contact tracing apps you'll need to use for travel in Australia

You’ve dusted off your passport, booked your flights, and you’re all set for your first Australia holiday under the bubble.

But before you head off on that Sydney shopping spree or Melbourne cafe crawl, you’re going to need to know the best way to keep track of your movements.

Sydney Morning Herald COVIDSafe is Australia’s national contact tracing app, but each state also has its own app.

In New Zealand, we have just one app which we can use to keep a digital diary of where we’ve been by scanning QR codes. This same app uses bluetooth tracing to keep a record of people we’ve been near.

But in Australia, as well as a national contact tracing app, each state also has its own app. This means you will need to download both the national app, and the relevant app for your destination.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: How the Covid-19 traffic light system works

* Check-in mandates and compatible codes: How New Zealand's Covid-19 contact tracing technology differs to Australia's

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hits Australian airwaves to promote return of travel



Most of these apps can be used with a New Zealand SIM card, but in some cases, you might need an Australian SIM. Some states have made use of their app mandatory – but if you are unable to use it, they will have an alternative option for you.

If you can't use the apps, you should be keeping your own record, including where you went, when you went, and who you met. You can download and print a NZ COVID Tracer booklet to take with you for this purpose.

If you can use the apps, the New Zealand Government recommends keeping them on your phone for up to one month, in case you receive an alert after you’ve returned.

Here is a guide to each of the apps.

If you’re anywhere in Australia, you’ll need... COVIDSafe

COVIDSafe is the national contact tracing app from the Australian Government.

This app uses bluetooth technology to record “digital handshakes” between users – people you might come into close contact with on public transport, parks, and other open spaces – but it doesn't record your location. That’s why you also need the individual state apps, which you can use to check in to venues.

Download the app and register by entering your name, age range, mobile number, and post code in Australia. You’ll then get a confirmation text message.

All you have to do after downloading the app is keep it running in the background of your phone.

If you’re in Queensland, you’ll need... Check In Qld

When visiting any hospitality business in Queensland – pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, cafes and other venues that serve food and drink – you’ll need to sign in using the Check In Qld app.

Download the app and register using your name, phone number and email address. When you see a Check In Qld QR code at a venue, open the app, select ‘Check In Now’, and scan the code.

You may need to show the app to staff to prove that you’ve successfully checked in.

If you’re in New South Wales, you’ll need... Service NSW

The easiest way to check in to businesses across NSW is by downloading the Service NSW app.

When you see a QR code at a venue, scan it with your phone camera, and the app’s check in page will automatically open.

You’ll need to enter your contact details the first time you do it, but it will remember these for next time. A confirmation will appear on your screen once you’ve checked in.

If you’re in Victoria you’ll need... Service Victoria

Many businesses in Victoria are required to display QR codes for checking in which you can scan using the Service Victoria app.

Download the app, and go to “contact tracing check-in”. Scan a venue’s QR code, submit your details, and show the green success tick to staff.

If you’re in Australian Capital Territory, you’ll need... Check In CBR

Many businesses and venues in Canberra require you to check in using the Check In CBR app. You could be fined AU$1000 if you fail to comply.

Download the app and enter your name, phone number and email address. When checking in to a business or venue, open the app, select “check in now”, and scan the QR code.

You may then need to show staff the green tick to prove you’ve successfully checked in.

If you’re in Western Australia, you’ll need... Safe WA

You might need an Australian SIM to use the Safe WA app. Use of this app is not mandatory – you can also register your attendance in writing.

After downloading the app, set up an individual account, entering your name and number. You’ll also need to create a password, and then enter a security pin sent via SMS to verify your account.

To check in, open the app and scan the QR code displayed at the venue.

If you’re in Northern Territory, you’ll need... The Territory Check In

Businesses in the Northern Territory are required to collect contact information. It’s optional to do this using The Territory Check In app.

Download the app and register your details. Open the app at participating venues to check in, and hover your smartphone over the displayed QR Code.

You may then need to show staff that you’ve successfully checked in.

If you’re in Tasmania, you’ll need... Check in TAS

The Tasmanian Government requires people to use the Check in TAS app to check into many businesses, organisations and events. From May 1 – when checking in using the app becomes mandatory – you may face a fine if you fail to comply.

Download the app and register your details. To check in, select “check in now”, scan the QR code, and show staff the green tick.

If you’re in South Australia, you’ll need... mySA Gov

You can check in to businesses in South Australia by using the Covid SAfe Check-In feature on the mySA GOV app, but you might need an Australian SIM to download this app.

If you can’t download it, there will be a paper record available for you to provide your details.

After downloading the app, select the Covid SAfe Check-In tile and fill in your details and mobile number. You’ll then get a text message with a unique code to enter in to the app.

You can then use the app to scan QR codes and check in.