Trans-Tasman bubble: What you need to know if you're flying to Australia

Auckland International Airport has split its international terminal in two to enable safe quarantine-free travel.

From April 19, Kiwis and Australians are able to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine.

The long-awaited trans-Tasman bubble will see many eager travellers dusting off their passports and packing their suitcases for the first time in over a year.

But there will be some changes to the travel experience, and some things you will need to do before departure.

Here is your trans-Tasman bubble travel guide.

The bubble in a nutshell

Under the trans-Tasman bubble, travellers who meet the normal immigration requirements, and have been in either New Zealand or Australia for the past 14 days, are able to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine at either end.

There is no vaccine requirement, and you don’t need to take a Covid-19 test to travel. But you won’t be allowed to travel if you have cold or flu symptoms, are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, or have had a positive result in the past 14 days.

Where you can travel

All Australian states – including Western Australia – are currently welcoming Kiwi travellers. Travel around Australia is not restricted unless individual states close their borders.

Air New Zealand has ramped up its trans-Tasman schedule, and launched a new service between Auckland and Hobart.

Qantas and Jetstar have said they will offer up to 122 return flights per week on 15 routes, with Qantas launching new routes between Auckland and the Gold Coast, and Auckland and Cairns.

Pre-departure

You’ll need to complete the Australian Travel Declaration at least 72 hours before departure. This collects your contact details in Australia, flight details and health status. Once you’ve completed the online declaration, you’ll receive an email which you’ll need to show before you board your flight, and on arrival in Australia.

Depending on the state or territory you are travelling to, there may be further requirements.

If you are travelling into New South Wales, you will need to complete the New South Wales Government's New Zealand arrival declaration form.

If you are travelling into Victoria, you will need to apply online for a green zone permit.

If you are travelling into Northern Territory, you will need to fill in a border entry application.

If you are travelling into Western Australia, you will need to complete a G2G Pass.

SafeTravel

The New Zealand Government recommends travellers register with SafeTravel so you can receive travel advice for Australia, and be contacted in an emergency situation.

At the airport

Green and red zones have been created at airports in both New Zealand and Australia to separate passengers travelling on quarantine-free flights from other passengers who are required to quarantine.

This means your airport experience might be a little different to what you were used to in pre-Covid times. The international terminal at Auckland Airport, for example, has been split into two. The main pier is the bit you will be using – it has been designated the safe travel area, to be used for quarantine-free arrivals and departures.

On arrival in Australia, you will be guided through the green zone to complete all border clearance processes.

On arrival in New Zealand, there will be health professionals stationed around the airport who will cary out random temperature checks and health assessments.

Flying there

You will be travelling on what is called a “green” flight. This means there won't be any passengers on the flight who have been anywhere other than New Zealand or Australia in the last 14 days, and the flight will be operated by crew who have not been on high-risk routes.

You are required to wear a face mask during your flight, and at the airport on arrival.

Being there

Travellers will need to get their heads around Australia’s contact tracing system – it's quite different to New Zealand.

In Australia, as well as a national contact tracing app, each state also has its own app. This means you will need to download both the national app, and the relevant app for your destination.

Most of these apps can be used with a New Zealand SIM card, but in some cases, you might need an Australian SIM and phone number.

Some states have made use of their app mandatory – but if you are unable to use it, venues should be able to check you in on your behalf.

If you can't use the apps, you should be keeping your own record, including where you went, when you went, and who you met. You can download and print a NZ COVID Tracer booklet to take with you for this purpose.

Check out our full guide to contact tracing apps in Australia.

If there’s a Covid-19 outbreak

The Government has a traffic light system to illustrate how the bubble will be affected if new cases pop up in Australia. This may see some travellers stranded in Australia for a period of time if quarantine-free travel comes to a halt.

There are three possible scenarios: continue (green), pause (orange) and suspend (red).

Read our guide to how the traffic light system works.

Getting home after an outbreak

Following an outbreak, when travel restarts and you are able to return to New Zealand, you may need to do any of the following:

- Get a pre-departure Covid-19 test before flying

- Self-isolate on arrival

- Go into managed isolation for up to 14 days.

Should travellers be required to go into managed isolation in the event of an outbreak, they will need to pay for their stay.

Insurance

Travel insurance providers have confirmed Kiwis who travel to Australia will not be covered if an outbreak leaves them stranded.

If you get sick

If you feel unwell, you should stay in your accommodation and call a doctor for advice. You can also call Australia’s coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine helpline on 1800 020 080. Calls are free from Australia, and you can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.