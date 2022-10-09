Ten must-do family activities in and around the Gold Coast

There’s so much to love about the playground that is Queensland’s famed family-friendly Gold Coast. Sea, sand and sun deliver relaxation in spades, but there’s plenty to get your heart racing, too. Delivering options for all ages, abilities and interests, the Gold Coast is 70 kilometres bursting with possibilities.

Cuddle up at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

C’mon, who doesn’t love seeing animals up close and personal? It’s even better when they’re happy and healthy, and when a visit contributes to their well-being for future generations.

Fifteen conservation projects are underway at Currumbin including those that support the prehistoric-looking cassowary, vulnerable desert-dwelling bilby, the declining Tasmanian devil population and, of course, Australia’s most iconic species, the endangered koala.

Currumbin Wildlife Park/Stuff There are 15 conservation projects underway at Currumbin.

READ MORE:

* Try something new in Queensland

* The Ultimate A to Z Guide to Australia's Gold Coast

* Gold Coast family trip: Theme parks and natural attractions



Book a behind-the-scenes tour for a memorable encounter; the kids will love learning about why the world’s largest rodent, the surprisingly adorable capybara, eat their own poo! Bring swimmers and enjoy cooling off at the Wild Island Adventure Splash Zone for children up to age 12.

Destination Gold Coast/Stuff HOTA (Home of the Arts) is a two-kilometre stroll from Surfer’s Paradise.

Hop on over to HOTA (Home of the Arts)

Situated on a picturesque precinct of tropical parkland, only a two-kilometre stroll from Surfer’s Paradise, HOTA offers a unique variety of pop-up programming such as movies, theatre, story hour and art classes. Think Lego Masters Workshops and an interactive children’s art gallery where opportunities to problem-solve and bathe in sensory experiences are on the agenda.

At the weekend, browse the fresh farmers’ market set up on the grounds; perhaps you’ll purchase a hamper for dinner as you relax on the lawn and watch the sunset while attempting to count the twinkling stars.

Splash out and learn to surf

There may be no better place to learn to shred gnarly waves than right here on the Gold Coast, but it’s no easy feat. Luckily, the fine folk at Get Wet Surf School have you sorted and will make sure you know your heavies from your hollows and your green rooms from your backdoors.

Master basic surf awareness, including how to fall off properly, and keep at it. Practise makes perfect here, and you won’t even need to stress about having the right equipment. Rock up and it’s all provided – all you need to bring is a willingness to learn. And fall...a lot.

Warner Bros. Movie World Characters roam around Warner Bros. Movie World, one of the Gold Coast's most popular tourist attractions.

Hit the theme parks

Whirl and spin and just try wiping the smile off your face. Kids love theme parks, and you may find yourself regressing into one – happily so.

When’s the last time you had this much fun? The excitement, food on a stick, bonding over the scary rides and holding hands on the roller coasters make for a ripper of a memory, and the Gold Coast offers you several to choose from.

How about facing a super creepy Fright Night at Warner Bros. Movie World or braving a 119m fall on the Giant Drop at Dreamworld, which happens to be Australia’s largest theme park? At Wet’n’Wild get the whole family in on the action with a slide down Mammoth Falls. Boost your kid cred and show ‘em how it’s done.

Tourism and Events Queensland/Stuff Point Lookout, North Stradbroke Island.

Snooze on Stradbroke Island

Hop on the ferry and head to this beach and nature lovers’ paradise for a few nights of peaceful dreaming and daytime exploring.

You won’t even need to pitch a tent, because it’s all been done for you. Sleep on soft comfy beds with all the comforts of civilisation including electricity, air conditioning and your own private barbecue in a family-sized tent at Adder Rock, close to Point Lookout, or Cylinder Beach, one of the most iconic surf beaches in the area.

If you’d prefer solid walls, choose an eco-cabin at Amity Point, where dolphins visit daily and pelicans and koalas make their home amongst the wooded bush.

Tourism & Events Queensland/Stuff Take part in a 'Welcome to Country' ceremony at Jellurgal.

Learn about Aboriginal culture at Jellurgal

Delve into the ‘dreamtime’, a fascinating pre-contact way of life and culture as you’re immersed in a history more than 50,000 years old.

An ochre ceremony sets the tone for the experience with guidance from a traditional owner of the land as you explore the magical mountain of Jellurgal on a guided tour through the Burleigh Headland.

Learn about bush tucker and important ecological practices in hunting and fishing sustainably. End your time there with a browse through the art gallery, displaying paintings and portraits by local Aboriginal artists.

Tourism and Events Queensland/Stuff Take a guided tour around Jellurgal Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Kick up some dust on the Nerang bike trails

No matter if you’re a fan of nubby tyres for roosting corners or prefer the assistance of an e-bike to amplify your pedal power, the 76 trails that cover 114 kilometres in Nerang National Park allow you to bask in everything nature brings while at the same time enjoying heart-pumping exercise.

Delight in a high-octane adrenaline rush or a slow meander through the green – you might even prefer to hike it. Some trails here are quite challenging, so check first for difficulty rating. With names like Wombat’s Loop and Vertigo, the experience is one you won’t soon forget.

Discover snorkelling and diving

Go with the flow, literally, in the undersea safari of the ocean. Covering 71% of the Earth’s surface, its blue mysteries and unusual flora and fauna won’t disappoint. The mild year-round water temperature means this is a hospitable activity no matter the season.

Highly recommended? Kirra Reef on the north end, with a kelp forest in which diverse species make their home, hidden among the protective vegetation. Look out for porcupine fish and anemones.

Narrowneck Reef was initially an experiment in suspending beach erosion, but the placement of geotextile containers became a surprising host to soft corals, octopus and bottom-dwelling wobbegongs.

The South West Wall dive area houses captivating creatures, too. Habitat for zebra lionfish, tiger prawns and squid, it has an easy beach entry point and low current, so is great for newbies.

Destination Gold Coast/Stuff Tallebudgera Creek is framed by the Burleigh Heads National Park.

Laze the day away at Tallebudgera Creek

Heralded by many locals as the best spot in much of the Gold Coast, this freshwater estuary ticks every box for relaxation, laid-back family fun and recreation.

Jump on a SUP, kayak, boogie board, or float, and savour the relative placidity of the glittering water.

A natural playground, you’ll find campers, swimmers and picnickers making the most of the stunning surrounds. If you’re keen, bring your tackle. Tallebudgera comes from the Aboriginal word for ‘good fish’ after all.

Chase waterfalls at Springbrook National Park

This World Heritage property is part of the largest sub-tropical rainforest in the world. Filled with ancient flora, this ‘green behind the gold’ as it’s called, hosts glow-worm caves, the fabled Natural Bridge and the 109m tall Purling Brook Falls.

Tourism and Events Queensland/Stuff Natural Bridge, Springbrook National Park.

Horse riding is available also, though you may prefer to take a self-guided bush walk with the handy MyRanger app, creating your own tour.

Getting there Air New Zealand and Jetstar fly direct to the Gold Coast from Auckland. See airnz.co.nz and jetstar.com for more information.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. A return trip for one passenger in economy class, flying from Auckland to the Gold Coast, would generate 359kg of CO2. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.