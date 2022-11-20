How to plan an eco-friendly holiday in Queensland

In post-pandemic Aotearoa, sustainability is the world on everyone’s lips.

Perhaps it’s because these past two years spent as flightless as our namesake bird have prompted us to realise that our previous travel habits may not have been as sustainable as we thought. And with the climate change clock starting to run out, it’s time to make a change.

With our borders now wide open, there’s a new wave of New Zealanders considering slower, sustainable travel. That might mean taking a few months to travel Queensland in the back of a van, or for those looking for a taste of something more luxurious, it’s taking advantage of many of the eco-tourism opportunities within reach.

While tourism and the environment haven’t always been synonymous, there is now an abundance of ways that you can taste a bit of both across the sunshine state.

Tourism and Events Queensland Hinchinbrook Island's Thorsborne Trail is a chance to get off-grid.

Camp out at Habitat Noosa Everglades Resort

Tourism and Events Queensland Noosa's Everglades are one the region's hidden environmental wonders.

A moment in Noosa is always luxurious, even if it’s spent floating about with an old 70s surfboard in the waves. But why not make those moments of luxury count for something?

That’s why a stay at Habitat Noosa is an essential. It’s an eco-camp set among the everglades (one of Noosa’s often unspoken wonders), offering experiences of traditional camping, glamping and some of the best nature available at your feet.

Expect to be greeted daily by kangaroos, as it’s home to a large eastern grey kangaroo population, before you step out of your safari tent and into the wilderness. Beachfront, riverfront, a gorgeous everglade of trees. This is truly camping with a conscience. See: habitatnoosa.com.au

A weekend on Lady Elliot Island

123RF Green Sea Turtle swimming in the blue tropical waters off Lady Elliot Island.

The visionary team behind Lady Elliot Island achieved something truly remarkable when they become one of the world’s first 100% sustainable eco-resorts, and the cherry on top is that they offer the very best of the Great Barrier Reef.

The resort is 46 nautical miles west of Bundaberg, but guests can enjoy the scenic flight out from the Fraser Coast, Brisbane or Coolangatta too – and it’s worth it, this island is paradise.

Snorkel with turtles (at Lonely Planet’s second-best snorkelling beach in the world), access 20 world-class dive sites and enjoy a glass of wine with your beach sunset dinner – there’s no place in the world quite like it.

To top it all off, their sustainability actions are entirely transparent in everything from island restoration to single use plastic protocol. Lady Elliot Island is an eco-nerd’s heaven. See: ladyelliot.com.au

Reefsleep on the Whitsundays

Tourism and Events Queensland Go to bed while the Great Barrier Reef continues around you.

Instead of racking up the carbon emissions with a scenic flight, why not take the time to explore the Great Barrier Reef from another perspective. Maybe even an overnight adventure.

Reefsleep is a permanently moored pontoon off the Whitsunday Coast, which guests can travel to by boat and spend a night sleeping under the stars. Or for the lucky few happy to fork out for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, bunk up in one of the opulent underwater suites, where you can see the beauty of the reef glide past, all night long.

Reefsleep is also all about preserving the wonders of the reef, and works hand-in-hand with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to ensure all elements of the pontoon’s refurbishment and operations are approached in a sustainable and environmentally conscious manner. See: cruisewhitsundays.com

Volunteer with Eco Barge Clean Seas

Another way to see the best parts of the Whitsunday Coast is by helping to clean up the worst, Eco Barge Clean Seas is a volunteer opportunity that gets you out on the water while making a lasting positive impact on this volatile natural wonder.

Each day on the water picks up nearly 300kg of debris that doesn’t belong, and morning tea and lunch is provided as the team’s way of saying thanks. See: ecobargecleanseas.org.au

Tackle Queensland’s Great Walks

Tourism and Events Queensland Wash off in the crystal-clear waters along the Thorsborne Trail.

Tramping in Australia is a different experience to what you’ll find at home, but it’s true that the lowest imprint is a footprint, so take this opportunity to discover the state by foot. Queensland is home to more than 450 national parks, with ten Great Walks on offer.

If you’re searching for the ultimate epic adventure, take on the Thorsborne Trail on Hinchinbrook Island. It’ll take you five days by foot, and make sure you watch out for crocs along the way! See: nationaltrustqld.org.au/natural-sites/great-walks

Soak in Talaroo Hot Springs

You’ll be forgiven if you haven’t heard of Talaroo Hot Springs before, but you won’t be forgiven if they’re missed on your trip, even though they are a journey into the outback. These springs have only just opened to the public in May last year, after being home to the Ewamian People for thousands of years.

The geological wonders are reminiscent of New Zealand’s Rotorua or perhaps Yellowstone National Park, with a view of the outback that only Queensland can offer. Discovering the history of a region’s indigenous people is a core pillar of sustainability, and Talaroo should be no exception. So by enjoying the local hospitality, you can also learn how to preserve this beautiful region for years to come. See: talaroo.com.au

Rejuvenate and replenish at Daintree Ecolodge

Tourism and Events Queensland Daintree Ecolodge treehouses open up to the world's oldest tropical rainforest.

When paying a visit to the oldest tropical rainforest in the world, it’s important to do so in a way that won’t have an impact on its future – and that includes where you’re staying too. Buy sustainable stays don’t always have to sacrifice comfort, and trends that we’re now seeing show that oftentimes this means the opposite. Daintree Ecolodge is no exception.

Surreptitiously nestled in the heart of this rainforest, the treehouse-style accommodation is one of the few places in the world where you can throw back the covers and step into paradise. With daily yoga, a day spa and the rainforest rejuvenation at your fingertips, there’s no better place to truly relax.

Sustainability is the word of the future, and that especially rings true in a state like Queensland. With some of the world’s most beautiful natural wonders and a thriving eco-tourism industry to support it, it’s only going to get better. See: daintree-ecolodge.com.au