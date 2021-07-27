Bubble closure: Why not everyone returning from Australia this week has to enter MIQ

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

The risk of a returnee from Australia bringing Covid-19 into New Zealand during the seven-day window before the trans-Tasman bubble officially closes is extremely low, experts say.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the quarantine-free travel arrangement will be suspended for at least eight weeks, due to the risk posed by the Delta variant.

However, New Zealanders in Australia have been given until 11.59pm this Friday to return home, effectively keeping the bubble “open” for another week.

Getty Images The MIQ requirement is currently only for travellers coming from New South Wales.

While anyone travelling back from New South Wales is required to enter managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) for 14 days on return, with all spaces for this purpose already allocated, Kiwis returning from other states during this time only need proof of a negative pre-departure test.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about the Aus-NZ bubble bursting

* Covid-19: All Australian arrivals to show pre-departure tests

* Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble burst splits families



The exception is Victoria, where in addition to a pre-departure test, travellers must self-isolate upon return to New Zealand and return a negative day three test.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said he thought this was the right approach, as the main thing was that people coming from New South Wales were entering MIQ.

“I think this is a sensible way to bring people home, because we wouldn’t have the MIQ capacity for everyone who’s currently in Australia and needing to come back,” he said.

“This approach makes sure we are targeting the measures to the highest risk by asking people from New South Wales to go into MIQ.”

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Health workers are seen at a Covid-19 clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

While there was “no such thing as no risk”, outside of New South Wales, the number of Covid-19 cases was small.

“Although I think it’s the right decision to close the bubble, I think we can bring the people that are currently there home from those other states with relatively low risk.”

University of Otago public health professor Michael Baker agreed the chance of anyone infected getting on a plane was “very small”, with outbreaks in other affected states – Victoria, South Australia and Queensland – coming under control.

New Zealand’s pre-departure test requirement for all states, and the self-isolation requirement for those from Victoria, were “very effective control measures”, he said.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker says the government is taking a cautious approach in shutting down the entire bubble.

The Government was also showing a risk-averse approach in treating Australia as one geographic entity, even though some states – like Western Australia and Tasmania – are maintaining zero Covid.

“The whole thing is being managed in a very cautious way.”

However, University of Auckland epidemiology professor Rod Jackson urged for even more caution.

"How confident can they be that people [returning] haven't been in New South Wales? I think that’s the key thing,” he said.

While requiring all returnees to enter managed isolation during the grace period would be “overkill”, Jackson said he would like to see the self-isolation and day three test requirement extended to returnees from all states.

“If we’re going to introduce three-day self-isolation for Victoria, why not everybody?”

The Ministry of Health said in a statement returnees from different states in Australia were being managed in different ways to ensure that the response was proportional to the risk.

”Taking into account the differing prevalence of Covid-19 in different states, the public health advice was that different responses were appropriate to manage the risk for New Zealand during this seven-day period,” deputy director public health Niki Stefanogiannis said.

“These requirements are constantly reviewed by public health officials and can be strengthened if the risk is assessed to have changed in that seven-day period.”

Following the seven-day grace period, everyone returning to New Zealand from Australia during the suspension will be required to secure a spot in MIQ.