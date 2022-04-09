Three of the best road trips from Sydney

Sydney is a great place to visit in winter, with plenty of different cuisines from around the world to sample.

Sandy beaches, lush bushland and historic wine country are just a short hop from Australia's biggest city.

Port Stephens

Visit NSW Port Stephens is around three hours from Sydney.

This settlement almost three hours’ drive from Sydney is where you go for the whitest sand and freshest air. Swim, walk on the pristine beach and watch as bottlenose dolphins do whatever it is they do. Adventurous types can sign up for quad bike trips over the sand dunes or hike to the Tomaree Head Summit to watch for migrating whales.

Hunter Valley

Tourism Australia Wine making in Hunter Valley dates back to the 1800s.

If you like wine, the Hunter Valley is for you. Just two and a bit hours’ drive north of Sydney, this valley of the grapes is one of Australia’s oldest wine regions. I don’t have the word count for how many cellar doors, distilleries and eateries there are; just know your food and wine needs will be well taken care of.

Blue Mountains

Destination NSW/Stuff Megalong Valley in the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park.

If the traffic is kind, it’s only a 90-minute drive from Sydney but the Blue Mountains is a wonderland of escarpments, canyons and lush bushland. Hike the trails, including the 6.3km Grand Canyon Walk, abseil or go deep at Jenolan Caves, a labyrinth of stalactite-lined limestone caves carved by underground rivers. There might even be glowworms.

