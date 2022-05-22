Kangaroo Island: Is this Australia’s best-kept secret?

It’s pitch black and a buff kangaroo has brazenly hopped out of the garden, in front of our car and off into the bush.

I left the beachhouse during the daytime, but forgot to close the gate; now night has fallen, the kangaroos have got into the yard. I can hear the rustle of giant hind paws hopping across fallen leaves and bark.

My colleague Ricky and I make a beeline for the front door of our accommodation, Hamilton House, escape inside, before quietly slipping out to the front deck to observe more wildlife in the bush. Kangaroo Island is living up to its name.

“There’s an actual kangaroo in the garden!” I squeal. In New Zealand, I’ve still never seen our native kiwi in the wild, but in Australia, it’s impossible to avoid the country’s best-recognised icon.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kangaroo Island lives up to its name, with plenty of roos throughout the island.

Two-and-a-half years on from the unprecedented bushfires that burnt through 211,000 hectares of the 440,500-hectare South Australia island, the land and its inhabitants are recovering, even thriving.

The biggest bushfire the island had ever seen, it ripped through 96% of Flinders Chase National Park on the western end and affected much of the island’s wildlife.

Wildfire, while devastating, is also a natural rejuvenation with many native plant species requiring fire to flower, and the green cloak of new growth heralds a new era for the island.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The 2019/20 bushfires burnt through 96% of Flinders Chase National Park at the western end of Kangaroo Island. However, many plant species need fire to flower, and new growth is widespread.

KI, as it is known locally, is a remarkable land. Coastlines transform from calm, picturesque bays at one end to dramatic seas at the other. Animals roam freely and birds soar through the skies; the pink flash of galah bellies flying overhead will stop you in your tracks.

There are no man-made skyscrapers, just eucalyptus trees and native yaccas piercing the horizon. Single-lane dusty highways framed with red and beige dirt seem to stretch on forever, drawing the eye into the distance to create perfect photographic compositions. Stocky pelicans guard the waterways; little blue penguins shelter under rocks at the water’s edge.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A pelican stands guard at Baudin Beach at sunset on Kangaroo Island.

The mood is always laid-back, never hurried. Everyone knows everyone. Chatty locals will tell you about the great show of support from Australians in the aftermath of the bushfires. Now that international travel is back, it’s time for New Zealanders to do the same.

Getting to Kangaroo Island is a little time consuming – it requires a 45-minute ferry from Cape Jervis, which is a 90-minute drive from Adelaide. But the somewhat remote location makes it one of Australia’s best-kept secrets.

KI is about three times the size of Stewart Island with a residential population of roughly 5000. There are few streetlights, which can make nighttime driving hazardous thanks to the hopping nocturnal marsupials, but the lack of light pollution offers an astrophotographer's dream.

Unlike the land dwellers, marine life was unaffected by the fires. Just off North Cape, there’s a secluded bay known for its bottlenose dolphins who come to feed off the squid.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures runs marine safaris to see the island’s resident bottlenose dolphins

“It’s a winter dolphin relaxation area,” says Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures owner Andrew Neighbour. In summer, super pods of around 60 to 100 dolphins can be seen around the island.

We meet Andrew at the Bay of Shoals boat ramp on a crisp KI morning. His marine charter has been 13 years in the making, refining best practices to ensure the safety of the dolphins.

“The only way to do dolphin swims is to not piss them off,” he says. “If these guys aren’t happy, they’re gone. They call the shots. It’s really nice when you get a lesson in nature.”

Those early lessons included removing propellers from the boat as propeller strike is one of the biggest threats to marine life, as well as banning fins on snorkellers. A maximum of five swimmers are allowed in the water at any time.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A maximum of five swimmers are allowed in the water at any time, to protect the natural habitat of the dolphins.

Andrew says the dolphins are attracted to the sympathetic sound patterns of the jet boat – and sure enough, as we enter the bay, pairs of dolphins start breaking the surface. The water is so clear we can see them underneath dancing and twisting through the water.

“These dolphins are documented drug users. You might think that sounds funny but it’s true,” says Andrew, who explains there are lots of pufferfish in the bay.

“They take a nibble on the pufferfish and the toxins give them a natural high.” That’s right, these are stoner dolphins. They’re completely wild, never been fed, but they love to play around the boat, especially in the wake.

As a marine enthusiast and keen scuba diver, no one needs to ask me twice to jump in the water, even if the sea is only 18C. As soon as I put my head underwater, I can hear the most surreal high-pitched clicking.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Juliette Sivertsen was all smiles after swimming with bottlenose dolphins off Kangaroo Island.

Squeaky, clicking dolphins, groups of them dive-bombing up and down, swimming all around me and at me. I look over my shoulder and there’s another six or so bringing up the rear. I float on the surface, keeping my distance, and enjoy the playful show in front.

In the days following, we have many more wildlife encounters, mainly kangaroos and wallabies, and one night we spot some little blue penguins nestling away under some rocks along the water’s edge at Emu Bay.

Fortunately it’s too cold for snakes, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.

Koalas, however, are now listed as an endangered species across many states in Australia due to loss of habitat, drought, disease and of course bushfires. Thousands were killed in the KI bushfires, but visitors can see them in the wild in the Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where there are about 40 of them.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary is home to about 40 koalas that survived the bushfires.

The ‘koala walk’ can be done with a guide or as a self-guided tour, and allows guests to see the marsupials in their natural habitat without human intervention. Here, you can wander through the eucalyptus trees to try to spot them.

When we visit, we are the only two people in the sanctuary – it’s so quiet we can hear every slight crunch of leaves underfoot.

It takes a while to spot my first koala – a ball of grey floof snuggled up in the branches, with fluffy grandpa-like ears – a picture of perfect cuteness. I can’t help but grin from ear to ear – I have never seen a koala in the wild.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff You’ll need to look up high in the trees to spot these cute koalas.

The last time I saw one in real life was at Dreamworld when I was eight years old. We see another two in some trees further along. They sit quite high up, so I’d recommend taking binoculars, and definitely a zoom lens.

The far western end of the island is home to another natural wonder, Flinders Chase National Park, a remarkable slice of land now covered with new growth after the fires. While there’s a high chance of further wildlife spotting here, it’s the geological formations that are most impressive.

An accessible boardwalk takes visitors over regenerating plants out to the aptly named Remarkable Rocks, an incredible collection of granite boulders covered in orange lichen, sculpted by the sea, waves and salt. It’s like walking around a giant sculpture exhibition in an outdoor art gallery; the unique formations creating perfect frames.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff Travel news director Juliette Sivertsen peers up at Remarkable Rocks, granite boulders formed and shaped by wind, sea and salt.

Then there’s Admirals Arch, which has an extraordinary ‘reveal’ at the end of another boardwalk. You’ll hear and see the waves hammering the coastline, you’ll definitely smell the whiffy colony of New Zealand fur seals that live there, before arriving at the momentous moment when you realise why you’ve come here – a former cave eroded over time to create a mighty and magnificent rock archway, complete with hanging stalactites. As soon as it came into view, Ricky and I both gasped audibly in awe and wonder.

Most of my time on Kangaroo Island could be marked by audible gasps – from the impressive natural geological formations, to being able to see unique Australian wildlife so close. I haven’t even begun to share about the great cuisine and drinks on offer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Admirals Arch is an impressive former cave eroded into a giant rock archway.

There was a TikTok reel doing the rounds recently which collates impressive photos to the sound of Owen Wilson repeatedly saying “Wow!” and I could hear the reel replaying in my head throughout my trip.

I am loath to use the term ‘breathtaking’ in any travel story, but a visit to Kangaroo Island will first stop you in your tracks, before injecting a remarkable sense of vitality to your life.

Essentials:

Getting there: Direct flights to Adelaide from Auckland with Air New Zealand resume July 4. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

From Adelaide, head to Cape Jervis (90min drive) to catch the Kangaroo Island ferry. See: sealink.com.au/kangaroo-island-ferry

Playing there: Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures: Island Explorer Tour, $199.50 adult, $115.50 child. See: kimarineadventures.com.au

Flinders Chase National Park: Day Entry, $12 adult, $6.50 child. See: parks.sa.gov.au/parks/flinders-chase-national-park

Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Guided Koala Walk, $35 per adult, $17.50 per child. See: hansonbay.com.au

More: kangarooisland.com.au

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

The writer was hosted by South Australia Tourism Commission.