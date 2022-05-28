Vivid Sydney: The best free festival in the world is back

The Vivid Sydney light festival is back and here's what Stuff Travel experienced on the opening night.

The best free festival in the world has kicked off across the Tasman, and Kiwis are being encouraged to hop across to take a look.

Vivid Sydney is back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, and this year's event is expected to attract millions of visitors. The 23-night show is one of the largest light festivals in the world.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Opening night included a huge fireworks display.

In a fireworks-fuelled opening event on Friday, the city was bathed in colour thanks to 200 beams crisscrossing the sky, 21 significant buildings being lit up, and around 50 light installations.

Stuff Travel was at the opening night, which this year includes an eight kilometre light walk that links 47 light displays.

One that's sure to be a hit with Kiwis – and one we can certainly relate to – is called "Bump in the Night".

It's a celebration of camping and hearing unusual noises at night, like a possum trying to get into your food.

Destination NSW/Supplied The show runs for 23 nights.

"Even the cutest fluffiest things in the middle of the night can sound absolutely terrifying," explained James Dive, who created Bump in the Night.

This art installation has 46 tents, and the audience is encouraged to go around and listen to the village sleeping. You can then pick a tent and try and scare it - and see how the "occupants" react. The result is a light show in itself.

Destination NSW/Supplied The “Bump in the Night” exhibit.

Some of this year's other highlights include a former rail tunnel that's become the largest laser installation in the festival's history.

Visitors will also find the largest liquid light show ever performed in Australia. A series of 48 water cannons out on Darling Harbour will throw nine tonnes of water in the air each second, all lit by thousands of lights and timed to music.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of 47 installations to explore on the 8km light walk.

Even the city's iconic Taronga Zoo is turning neon at night, with 70 installations scattered around the park - giving guests a rare chance to see what happens after dark.

There is a sense the festival marks the beginning of a new post-pandemic world for Sydney, with almost nobody wearing masks and no talk of Covid or social distancing.

It's quite the contrast to what New Zealanders are accustomed to, with no sign of masks inside shops, hotels or restaurants – even for staff.

Destination NSW/Supplied The show includes a huge waterworks display.

New South Wales sits around 95% double vaccinated for those over 16, and is currently reporting around 8,600 Covid-19 cases a day, with a decreasing trend.

After a tough couple of years for Australia's largest city, which included lockdowns and an empty CBD, Festival Director Gill Minervini can't keep the smile off her face.

"It's just elation. Seeing restaurants full, seeing people smiling, I feel like I'm walking on air, and I think Sydney will feel like it's on air for the next 23 nights.

Destination NSW/Supplied The city is lit up with more than 200 laser beams.

This year's Vivid show also includes a number of concerts, stage shows, themed restaurants, and the largest drone light show ever held in the southern hemisphere.

The festival runs from May 27 until June 18.

The author’s trip was supported by Destination NSW.