48 hours in Brisbane, the effortlessly cool capital of Queensland

If you’re planning a holiday over the ditch, chances are you’ve got a good idea in mind of what it is you’re looking for. Suppose you want beaches and luxury, head to Sydney. For a dose of culture, spend the weekend in Melbourne. To try the country’s best wines, make your way to Adelaide. But Queensland is less about the city and more about the tropical beaches, right?

You wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that – we adore Queensland for its endless beaches – and more often than not, Brisbane is a mere pitstop on the journey to the sand. But neglecting to spend a night or two in the state’s capital is an injustice to both you and the city.

There’s something about Brisbane that is effortlessly cool. A weekend in the city is easy – you can walk, scooter or catch the City Hopper (a free ferry service that bounces across both sides of the Brisbane River) almost anywhere on your to-do list.

Brisbane is much more than just an arrival port or gateway to Queensland. With a vibrant culture and a salivating food scene, the state’s capital is deserving of its own destination (or at least an extra weekend at the beginning or end of your holiday). Here’s how to spend 48 hours in Brisbane.

Alex Baker/Kiff & Culture Discover where the locals eat in southeast Queensland's twin cities.

Morning

After tossing back the linen sheets at The Calile – the Palm Springs-inspired hotel that’s deserving of a destination stay in itself – venture out your front door for a Mediterranean meets California moment that’s only offered in James Street, the heart of Fortitude Valley.

Breakfast in Newstead

In neighbouring Newstead, you’ll find the inner-city outpost of Industry Beans. This Brisbane-based roastery offers outrageously good coffee and a simply delicious menu to boot. For the ultimate indulgence, head to Nodo – after all, who doesn’t want doughnuts for breakfast? Only it’s not just doughnuts at this brunch restaurant; you’ll find all of the best breakfast favourites in one heavenly place.

Tourism and Events Queensland The Calile Hotel has poolside dining.

Designer shopping on James Street

Shopping in Brisbane is simple; all you have to do is head back to James Street. With monstera-lined buildings and a resounding sense of calm, it’s the best way to explore all that Australian designers have to offer. You’ll find flagships and boutiques like Silk Laundry, Bec & Bridge, Camilla, Bassike, and boutiques like Calexico, with outfits to make you feel a million bucks.

Afternoon and evening

Brisbane River may be filled with bustling activity during the day, but it comes alive at night. And that’s best enjoyed with a scenic drink.

Sunset drinks at Howard Smith Wharves

Nestled underneath the impressive Story Bridge is one of the most beautiful spots for a drink that you’ll be lucky enough to find. Head to institution Greca for some Mediterranean-inspired fare, or simply grab a handle and pull yourself a beer at Felons Brewing Co. If you want to take it to a whole new level, try a cocktail from Mr Percival’s, and watch as the sun goes down and the sky lights up with the buzz of the city (and make the bridge truly shine).

Tourism and Events Queensland Howard Smith Wharves is a dining precinct under the Story Bridge.

Italian dinner at Bianca

After pre-dinner drinks, you’ll want to head to James Street’s Bianca, an effervescent Italian trattoria offering a taste of the past. If you can’t get a table, you’ll want to check out some of the group’s incredible venues within a 5-minute radius. Check out Honto for its sashimi and sake experience, or Agnes for a sample of the best wood-fired cooking in the city. Same Same, just a couple of metres through the wall, offers inspired Asian-fusion plates in a chic and tasteful way.

Head to a bar in The Valley

If you’re not entirely stuffed from dinner, ready to roll over the road and into your fresh linen sheets at destination hotel The Calile, put on your dancing shoes and head out for something a little more.

There are two sides to Fortitude Valley; the luxury and ever-cool James Street, and the bars and general debauchery of Brunswick Street Mall. While many of the bars and clubs tend to offer an experience you’ll find across the world, there are a few haunts you’ll want to check out.

Book a table in The Wickham’s outdoor area for the weekly drag shows, or book a booth at Cloudland for a more extravagant experience. City Winery, nestled between James Street and neighbouring Newstead, is an unassuming inner-city winery that isn’t to be missed either.

Morning

Today we’re heading south. It’s only a quick walk from your fresh linen over the Story Bridge, and a whole new taste of the city is within reach. Think culture, cafés and mouth-watering coffee.

Coffee in Woolloongabba

The Gabba, as it is fondly known, is home to Brisbane’s AFL grounds, and you’ll be hard-pressed to beat the energy on game day. But what’s less well known is the coffee scene in this part of town, especially as it plays host to two iconic players in the Kiwi coffee scene – Allpress and Supreme. Visit one of the roasteries for an early morning pick-me-up.

Tourism and Events Queensland The Queensland Cultural Centre is home to galleries, libraries and museums.

Brunching at West End

For the ultimate in hipster’s paradise, head to West End, where the people are funky and the food is divine. You’ll want to head to local’s favourite, West End Coffee House, for a unique experience of Thai food for breakfast. For a more traditional, but delicate and delicious brunch, head to Morning After for their take on a McMuffin.

Gallery hopping in Southbank

Brisbane’s southside is home to some of the state’s most impressive art collections. The Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) is currently home to Aboriginal art from 1940s to the present and a collection of new work by Queensland artists. The neighbouring Queensland Museum offers an equally rich and thought-provoking experience while paying homage to the city’s history. You can even explore the productions on offer at QPAC, the city’s home to live theatre and performance.

Tourism and Events Queensland Hidden streets connect galleries in Brisbane's West End.

Afternoon and evening

After ducking into Fish Lane for lunch at Hello Please, or a cheeky cocktail at Maker, there are a few spots left on your tour of the city.

Swimming at Southbank

Southbank is Brisbane’s solution for hot and sticky summer days, with pools for everyone and a beach by the river. If swimming isn’t your thing, you can always scooter or bike along the city path or even try your hand at abseiling the cliffs of nearby Kangaroo Point.

Go thrifting in West End

What’s a funky suburb without a bit of vintage clothing. West End has some of the city’s best vintage stores on tap; just head to SWOP Clothing Exchange on Boundary Street for the ultimate rummage. Then, if luck will have it, you can duck around the corner to Jet Black Cat Music, where you can discover all of the best records – old and new – and if you’re lucky, there may even be a live gig.

Brisbane Marketing City Winery brings a vineyard to Brisbane's inner suburbs.

Make your own gin at Brisbane Distillery

Making your own gin is an experience to remember. Brisbane Distillery, tucked away in West End, sports its very own Gin School. Here, alongside your take home bottle of gin, you get drinks, tastings and snacks. Then, when class finishes, you can head into West End to check out the bustling bar and dining scene.

