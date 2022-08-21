Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia: Swimming with the world’s largest fish

The team waits for the signal to jump in for the next shark viewing.

When is a shark like a cat? How can you watch a sunrise over the sea in Western Australia? What do frogs have to do with the biggest fish in the world? Why would you need a fan outside?

It’s always good to encounter the unexpected, and even a short visit to Exmouth throws up plenty of riddles like this.

Though there are some interesting places to explore en route, the town is a 1200km drive north from Perth, so the time-poor fly there.

Landing at Learmonth Airport, shared with the RAAF, is the ideal introduction to Exmouth’s military origins.

Established as a World War II military base, it morphed in 1967 into a town servicing the US naval communication station still sited nearby.

Ships and especially submarines are its main focus, and the surrounding cluster of 13 VLF radio towers is unmissable: the tallest is 387m.

More eye-catching even than that, though, is the town’s Big Prawn.

This is the statement symbol of Exmouth’s main focus these days: the sea, and everything edible, and not, inside it.

Pamela Wade Exmouth's Big Prawn is an apt symbol of the town.

Certainly, a picnic lunch of super-fresh, juicy prawns from a fish-focused takeaway, eaten on the beach beside a stunningly warm turquoise sea, is the perfect welcome to the town.

Located near the tip of a finger of land pointing northwards, Exmouth is on the inland side. This means that, unusually for WA, and a source of local pride, the town looks eastwards over the sea – so, aided by jet-lag (Western Australia is five hours behind New Zealand) it’s no effort at all to get up early enough to wander down to the shore to watch the dawn.

Even better than the sunrise, glorious though that can be, is the improved chance of catching the fabled and elusive Green Flash.

Most people dazzle themselves trying to see it as the sun disappears when setting; but it’s much easier on the eyes to spot it in the split second before the sun starts to peep above the horizon. The triumph of ticking that one off is a wonderfully satisfying start to a day.

Pamela Wade The Three Islands team is welcoming and friendly.

The best way to continue after that is to take a cruise with Three Islands Whale Shark Dive out to the Ningaloo Reef, to swim with the world’s largest fish. The day-long outing begins with a bus ride via the tip of the peninsula.

Passing below the picturesque and historic Vlamingh Head Lighthouse there prompts dramatic stories from the guide about this coastline, one of the most dangerous in the world: the 1907 wreck of the SS Mildura is still visible in the bay. Puttering out soon after in Three Islands’ 17-metre Draw Card for an introductory snorkel in the shallow inner reef waters, such dramas are hard to believe – as is the sea temperature of around 28 degrees.

Flowing down from the tropical north, the bath-like warmth of the Leeuwin Current is not its only delight: the water is also super-clear, so that the huge variety of colourful fish – over 500 species – living amongst the coral is easy to spot.

3 Islands Ningaloo Reef is very conveniently located close to shore.

Across the continent, on the Great Barrier Reef, that would be as good as it got; but the Ningaloo Reef, sited conveniently close to the shore, has something much more special to offer.

Attracted by the mass spawning of the coral triggered by April’s full moon, the whale shark is the star of the show here, and the focus of this cruise.

Three Islands’ friendly and efficient staff organise the passengers into two teams of ten and give clear instructions while the skipper is guided by the spotter plane overhead. Once a whale shark has been located outside the reef, he positions the boat ahead of it and the first team pulls on their snorkels and masks, and jumps into the water. Looking to where the team leader is pointing, there, visible first just as a scattering of white dots in the blue of the water, they see the whale shark appear, taking shape like a reverse Cheshire Cat.

Whether a mere four metres long or right up to over 12, this fish is a remarkable sight. The biggest can weigh 20 tonnes or more, with a mouth not only 1.3 metres wide, but fitted with over 300 rows of thousands of teeth. Fortunately for everyone’s peace of mind, the teeth are not only tiny, but redundant, since the whale shark is a filter feeder of plankton only.

The biggest fish in the sea feeding on almost the smallest organism is just one of its marvels: it’s also both spectacular and beautiful to look at, and an astonishingly fast swimmer, powering past with a leisurely flick of its long tail.

Clambering back on the boat, the leap-frogging begins: zipping again ahead of the shark, the teams jump back into the water to wallow in the warm swells, waiting to see this amazing fish pass by again – plus perhaps a manta ray, turtles or even a humpback whale.

3 Islands It's a genuine thrill, to have a whale shark cruise close by.

Hours fly by in this pattern, punctuated by tasty refreshments and interesting information from the crew, whose enthusiasm over spotting a tiger shark – “What a fabulous fish! So cool: look at its beautiful stripes. We’re so lucky!” – overwhelms any trepidation felt by the passengers.

The cruise finishes with another leisurely snorkel back inside the reef, to marvel at not only the colour and variety of the fish there, but also how noisy they are, nibbling at the coral. The bus ride back is much quieter, everyone tired but happy after a day full of delights.

It’s not quite over yet, though: having watched the sun rise from the sea, it feels only right to watch it drop back into it again, and the Vlamingh Head Lighthouse is the perfect viewpoint. With a soundtrack of musical magpies and warbling doves backed by waves and wind, it’s a peaceful way to wind down before a well-earned dinner on a restaurant deck under a softly whirring fan that disperses the last of the day’s heat.

Fact file:

When: The whale sharks are to be found along the reef from March to August; humpback whales from May to October.

Cost: Three Islands offers several cruises. The 8-hour whale shark cruise is A$445 (NZ$490) adult, $345 child (4-14 years), senior $415, family of four $1375 – pick-up, equipment, refreshments and photographs included. There’s a no-sighting policy and booking is essential.

Staying safe: Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.

See: whalesharktours.com.au and westernaustralia.com

The writer was hosted by Tourism Western Australia.