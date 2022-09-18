Room review: Pinctada McAlpine House, a relaxing, historic and stylish haven in Western Australia's Kimberley region

Experience personalised service, relaxation and heritage at Broome's most characterful place to stay.

The place

In the remote Western Australian city of Broome, everyone knows Pinctada McAlpine House, and just minutes after leaving the airport, our taxi is travelling through a sunbaked red dirt landscape to arrive outside the historic property built in 1910 as the sprawling residence of a well-heeled pearling magnate.

The space

We receive a warm welcome from current owner Marilynne Paspaley and her friendly canine associate, Llewellyn the Welsh corgi. Amid a quiet residential neighbourhood, shaded verandahs, softly-spinning ceiling fans and lush and well-established gardens all combine to provide shelter from Broome's tropical heat and intense cobalt skies.

Just eight rooms feature in the relaxed retreat, and a verdant canopy combining frangipani blossoms and tamarind and mango trees is just the ticket after escaping chilly August weather in Auckland.

The room

One of two spacious rooms in McAlpine House's original and most historic building, our Pearlers Verandah suite features honey-coloured jarrah floors, a king-sized bed and pressed-steel ceilings, all cooled by air-conditioning and a ceiling fan.

Wooden venetian blinds diffuse Broome's often-strong tropical sunlight, and French doors on both sides of the room open to a wraparound verandah dotted with cane and teak furniture, and interesting décor including vintage fishing floats and local art.

Carol Atkinson The pool area at Pinctada McAlpine House, Broome.

The amenities

Quite possibly Broome's biggest and plushest towels team with unisex Christian Lacroix toiletries in the spacious rain-shower bathrooms, and linen bathrobes and separate pool towels are also available.

Regularly replenished chilled water is a welcome touch in the in-room fridge, and a concise selection of mini-bar options includes gourmet snacks, cold beers and West Australian wine.

Carol Atkinson The verandah is dotted with cane and teak furniture and local art.

The food

Leisurely breakfasts are served around a convivial shared table, a good opportunity to chat to other guests about adventures in the Kimberley.

Freshly-baked bread and jams made with seasonal native fruits team with yoghurt and Western Australian honey, and made-to-order dishes include mushroom omelettes and tomato bruschetta.

Don't be surprised if you return to the compact breakfast station for a second (or third) slice of still-warm sourdough.

Tourism Western Australia Roebuck Bay, Broome.

Worth stepping out for

From McAlpine House, it's an easy 800m stroll to Roebuck Bay, location of the Staircase to the Moon, a spectacular natural phenomenon combining full moon and low tide that takes place on certain nights from March to October.

Food trucks and a craft market feature on Roebuck Bay's Town Beach, and the adjacent Broome Historical Museum has excellent displays showcasing the town's interesting WWII history and its pearling heritage. At the northern end of Roebuck Bay, Matso's Brewery serves refreshing beers and ciders made with ginger and chilli, and Broome's Black Stump Gallery features indigenous Aboriginal artists from around the Kimberley.

Marilynne Paspaley can also arrange taxis for the journey into Broome's historic Chinatown precinct. It's only 2km, but Broome's heat means an air-con trip is often the best way to go.

Tourism Western Australia Camels at sunset on Cable Beach, Broome.

Films being shown at the historic Sun Pictures, established in 1916 and the world's oldest surviving outdoor movie gardens, are listed outside reception at McAlpine House. Cable Beach – best experienced at sunset while riding a camel – is around 10 minutes by taxi.

Worth staying in for

A leisurely afternoon reading and relaxing amid the property's shaded gardens and secluded verandahs. It's also just metres away to their swimming pool framed by towering palms.

The highlight

Learning about Western Australian art by chatting with Marilynne about her collection adorning McAlpine House's rooms, verandahs and dining area. Kimberley indigenous Aboriginal artists are represented, as well as starkly dramatic canvases from well-known local artist, Judy Prosser.

Tourism Western Australia Matso's Brewery, Broome.

The lowlight

When guests first arrive, Llewellyn can be pretty insistent when he wants to play fetch with his battered old soccer ball. Actually, maybe that's a highlight. Don't make the mistake we did by throwing it deep into the property's lush gardens. He will surface with his trusty ball. Eventually.

The verdict

A relaxing, historic and stylish haven before or after adventures amid the remote and rugged wilderness of Western Australia's Kimberley region.

Essentials

Room rates start at AU$399 (NZ$440). Search for Pinctada McAlpine House on booking.com. The property is restricted to adult guests and for families with children 16 years and older.

Staying safe: Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.