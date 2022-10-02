Lady Musgrave HQ: The ocean glamping experience you never knew existed

A bottlenose dolphin is hurtling towards me at breakneck speed.

My dive buddy, Abby Besorio, is still underwater and madly gesticulating to me in the direction of the dolphin, as I float on the surface of the southern Great Barrier Reef.

The mammal torpedoes up from the bottom, clicking past me in the blink of an eye just an arm’s length away. I peer back down into the water but the dolphin is long gone; in its place I see the unmistakable horns of a manta ray flapping past. It’s a memorable way to end a dive on the outer reef, where rare ornate stingrays sat camouflaged in the sand and a treasure trove of brightly coloured reef fish peeped in and out of staghorn coral, alive with the white tips of new growth.

We’re situated off Lady Musgrave Island, one of the reef’s southernmost islands and home to nesting seabirds such as the white cap noddy and mutton bird, and in summer, thousands of baby turtle hatchlings. The entire reef is home to six of the world’s seven marine turtle species, and three of them frequent the lagoon around Lady Musgrave - the green turtle, endangered hawksbill, and the rare loggerhead.

While you can camp on the island, it’s not where I’ll be staying overnight. In the lagoon is Lady Musgrave HQ, a AU$4million floating pontoon with its own underwater observatory and glamping deck, where you can fall asleep under the stars.

The zero-carbon footprint pontoon has no machinery but is powered by two 2kilowatt wind turbines and 9kW of solar, a desalination system makes 200 litres of fresh water an hour and all waste from showers, sinks and toilets goes into a holding tank to be transferred back to the marina, for treatment at council facilities.

Juliette Sivertsen Lady Musgrave HQ is a floating pontoon on the southern Great Barrier Reef offering diving, snorkelling and island tours.

Every day, the 35m luxury catamaran Reef Empress departs Bundaberg to take guests to the pontoon to dive, snorkel with turtles and visit Lady Musgrave Island on a glass bottom boat. Most guests return to land that afternoon, but those staying overnight get to drift off to sleep in private canopies and wake up to the sight of the reef beyond their toes.

On the journey out, I have two dive briefings, with Lady Musgrave’s divemasters Besorio and marine biologist Callum Lund, with promises of seeing manta rays, turtles, sharks, and - if I go for a night dive with Lund - the flamboyant but elusive mandarin fish. Hunted for aquariums, they are a shy but colourful fish with a striking mating dance, only seen at dusk.

A humpback whale provides early entertainment on the boat ride, spouting and fluking to the delight of guests on board – not an uncommon site on the trip out. Lund leads a brief marine biology lesson on the deck to educate us about life below the surface. We canvass turtle biology, coral growth, the need for more sharks to keep coral-eating parrotfish numbers in check, the nine brains of an octopus, and how sea cucumbers - “the vacuum of the ocean” - fight ocean acidification.

Supplied Lady Musgrave HQ has glamping beds on the upper platform where guests can stay overnight on the reef.

When we reach the pontoon, my heart feels full. For thalassophiles like me, the pull of the ocean is magnetic. The chance to spend more than just a few hours in such close proximity to the ocean is one of the most rejuvenating life experiences a person can have. It’s where life’s worries melt away and insecurities evaporate. The salty air feels more cleansing, and the ocean, full of mysterious creatures, evokes a continual sense of awe.

The pontoon is the work of Lady Musgrave Experience founder Brett Lakey. With a background working on private yachts, Lakey wanted to recreate a boutique liveaboard experience accessible for the general public, with options for day trips or overnight stays.

“People go for the day tour and it's a great experience, but to have that 24 or 48-hour period on the reef, you get to see the overnight and night aspect, the whole reef cycle; it's a much better appreciation of the reef and what is out there,” says Lakey. He wants each guest to leave with a new education to go on to promote marine conservation, and is building another pontoon solely for educational day tours with schools and groups.

Supplied The Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon is solar and wind powered, with no machinery, where all waste is transported back to land for treatment.

The overarching message throughout the trip is that the Great Barrier Reef, which is actually a collection of nearly 3000 reefs, is alive and well, and I witness it on my dive with Besorio. The southern reef has had fewer bleaching events than its northern counterpart, however warming oceans continue to post a threat for the reef’s future. Bleached corals are not dead, and coral does recover – particularly the staghorn coral which can grow 15cm a year. Brain coral is much slower, at just 1-3mm a year. Seeing the sheer size of some of these coral boulders makes me realise I’m diving in the presence of ancient giants.

When the day guests depart, it’s just me and two crew remaining, Lund and resident chef Chris Gross, both effortlessly chill and chatty – understandable when they have the world’s greatest office views. Like all the crew, they’re experts at making personal connections and keen to share their passions.

The serenity after the boat leaves is beyond heavenly, and I lie on the snorkel platform staring dreamily into the water to the gentle strumming of Jack Johnson’s guitar from the speakers. The only task remaining is another dive – this time after sunset. I’m nervous, but Lund calmly talks through our dive plan to help ease any jitters and his enthusiasm for the night dive starts to catch on.

It’s an eerie feeling underwater with just a torch to guide us and I have a few frantic moments sensing curious shadows lurking behind me. I’ve never been more aware that I am in something else’s territory.

But I’m easily distracted by the spiderweb-like membrane surrounding a branching coral, the arms of a giant starfish creeping along the sand and the tiny fish bold enough to come out and play at night. Sadly, the mandarin fish stay hidden, but I’m a firm believer in leaving some tricks for a future trip.

Juliette Sivertsen A green turtle swimming in the lagoon around Lady Musgrave Island.

That evening, the boys set up dinner for me in the underwater observatory. Gross, originally from Oregon, lived in Hawaii but has called Australia home for 16 years, is passionate about food and the ocean- or farm-to-plate journey.

“I strive to make a connection for our guests with our food by knowing its story and origins, because food is love,” he says. I feast on perfectly grilled halloumi, garlic prawns and fresh pasta and a decadent chocolate dessert to a backdrop of nighttime visitors swimming through the floodlight ocean. I while away the evening captivated by the ocean nightlife until it's time to retire to my canopy, drifting off to a blissful slumber under a starlit sky, a gentle breeze kissing my skin to sleep.

The next morning I relish the quiet rising sun before the new round of guests arrive. I join them on a glass bottom boat tour to the island, learning about the nesting seabirds and the 12,000 green turtles which make their way to the island each year. Each female produces around 80 to 150 baby turtles and the tiny hatchlings can be seen coming out of the sand between January and March.

Callum Lund The lagoon around Lady Musgrave has turtle cleaning stations, where fish eat the algae of the turtle's carapace.

I finally get the chance to see some turtles up close during a lagoon snorkel. Situated off the pontoon are turtle cleaning stations, a coral patch turtles frequent where cleaner fish eat algae off them. I squeak with excitement through my snorkel mask when I see a hawksbill, inching closer to inspect the patterns on its carapace. The turtles evoke pure unadulterated joy within and my heart skips beat at each sighting. I’m completely besotted.

When it’s time to leave, I know I’ve left a little piece of my heart on the reef. The marine sightings are enchanting, but also to sleep on the reef, to fall asleep hearing the gentle lapping of the water, an ocean breeze tickling your skin and seeing the glistening stars from your bed, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’d quite like to repeat.

Turtle hatching season is on its way. I know exactly the spot to visit - and with any luck I might just get a glimpse of those elusive mandarin fish.

More information:

Day trip to Lady Musgrave HQ, including glass bottom boat ride, lunch and island tour: from AU$168. Overnight glamping, all meals included: from AU$750. See: ladymusgraveexperience.com.au

The writer was a guest of Lady Musgrave Experience and Tourism and Events Queensland.