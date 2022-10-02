Iconic, historic and challenging: What it's like to drive Australia's Stuart Highway

As I headed out of Darwin, the road sign I passed that read ‘Alice Springs 1479km’ put into perspective my pootling flit down to Katherine; but it also gave me a proper taste of adventure.

Even though I was driving a mere 317km, it was still along the Stuart Highway: iconic, historic and challenging, where fact is even more dramatic than fiction. It runs all the way from Darwin in the north, cutting right through the middle of the Australian continent, to end at Port Augusta in the south, a distance of 2721km.

The mileage, though, is not the main thing – after all, it’s not much less than that, in distance or time, to drive from Cape Reinga to Bluff. No, it’s the emptiness that challenges you on the Stuart Highway: of the road as it stretches ahead to the horizon, straight as a die, and also of the land on either side.

Stop the engine and step outside and, apart from a swish of breeze in the mulga scrub and perhaps a mournful crow cawing in the distance, you can hear nothing. There’s just you, alone in that endless, unforgiving landscape. A dot.

Pamela Wade Immense road trains are an intimidating sight on the Stuart Highway.

Then there’s a distant rumble and, in a bit, a road train rumbles past, a truck with three trailers, all 53 metres of it. Back in the car again, you know that there’s a David and Goliath scenario looming, and that you’ll need at least two kilometres to overtake such a long vehicle. That’s when the straight, empty road becomes a bonus – also, the fact that you’re allowed to do 30kph more than the road train’s 100.

Things were different in John McDouall Stuart’s day. Back in 1861, after a number of exhausting near-misses, the doughty Scot began his final epic journey in Adelaide, and reached the Indian Ocean in the north the following year. The effort left him sick and nearly blind. He then had to turn around and retrace his steps to Adelaide to register his achievement, and claim his stingy reward. His crossing of the continent had, incidentally, just been beaten by Burke and Wills, who went from Melbourne to the Gulf of Carpentaria, but died on the return journey.

Pamela Wade Burn-offs are a fact of life in the bush.

Sitting in an air-conditioned car with music and snacks, it might seem that travelling the tar-sealed A87 highway today shouldn’t feel like much of a challenge. Tell that though to the swirl of Grey Nomads in their campervans and caravans who, happily retired and fulfilling a lifetime’s ambition, stream constantly around and across Australia.

They pull in each night, or for a longer stay, at campgrounds along the Stuart Highway. There, every evening, they bring their folding chairs to sit in a big, sometimes very big, circle around a fire, to toast the day’s mileage with a pre-dinner beer or several, and swap stories with their neighbours. Some of their tales are dramatic accounts of high-speed encounters with kangaroos or camels, of blow-outs, break-downs, side-trip river-crossing fails, sand-bogs and fuel miscalculations. Something that’s a mere inconvenience in the suburbs can be literally life-threatening in the Outback.

Pamela Wade This rock is an age-old puzzle.

The overall mood, though, is of grateful content. The chance to experience the romance of a long-distance road trip, especially through the challenging but stunningly beautiful Outback, is a good fortune they all acknowledge.

Certainly, my taster at the Top End went well, apart from an attempted mugging in Litchfield National Park. My detour to this gorgeous place, with its waterfalls, swimming holes and sandstone pillars had, I admit, been focused on the crocodile warning signs that swimmers were blithely ignoring. I hadn’t realised that a greater danger was from greedy black kites dive-bombing me with their hooked beaks and sharp talons, determined to relieve me of my lunchtime muffin.

Pamela Wade Tjaynera Falls are a popular spot in Litchfield National Park.

Triumphing, I went on my way duly fortified, discovering more waterfalls and towering orange cathedral termite mounds, sculpted and architectural; beautiful white ghost gums and pink-barked salmon gums; untended burn-off fires licking along the road margins with plenty of snap, crackle and pop; gravity-defying high stacks of red rocks; and astonishing floodway markers measuring up to two metres planted in apparent desert.

Not all the sights were natural: the War Cemetery at Adelaide River, where every meticulously tended grave carries a personal message, was truly touching. ‘He was my love, my all. Mother’; ‘Our Daddy’; ‘He has folded his wings’.

Pamela Wade The 1998 floods in Katherine were epic.

Katherine itself is no stranger to death and disaster: the Australia Day floods of 1998 when the river rose over 20 metres are vividly recorded in the quirky little museum; but today it’s a cheerful and bustling place.

From here you can take a boat or canoe trip up the spectacular Katherine Gorge, wallow in crystal-clear thermal springs, go bush-walking, explore limestone caves, visit the School of the Air, or putter quietly along the river in the dark, croc-spotting with torches. I did all these things, and more, and ended up back in Darwin with the odometer showing 1281km after only four days.

Pamela Wade Katherine Gorge's high and colourful cliffs are spectacular.

It was a wasted opportunity, though. I could have turned left out of Katherine and carried on along the Stuart Highway to Daly Waters, where the walls of its famous pub are hung with underwear. I could have marvelled at the precariously balanced Devil’s Marbles and then, from Alice Springs, gone out to iconic Uluru and beautiful Kata Tjuta.

Pamela Wade Katherine Gorge can be explored by boat or kayak.

At Coober Pedy I could have stayed in an underground hotel with teeth marks on the ceiling, and bought an opal. I could have been dazzled by Lake Gairdner, a stunningly spectacular white salt lake. I could have walked through the Tunnel of Time at the Wadlata Centre in Port Augusta.

And all along the route I could have gloried in the space, the red rocks and the vast blue sky, the quiet and the emptiness; and then, at the end of each day, joined the friendly club of fellow travellers. I really wish I had.

Pamela Wade Turning left is a real temptation.

Fact file:

Aim to visit during the Dry season (May to October) for the most comfortable weather.

Fly to Darwin through Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. See: qantas.co.nz. For further information, visit Tourism Northern Territory. See: northernterritory.com

Pamela Wade was hosted by Tourism Northern Territory and Qantas Airways.