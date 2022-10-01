Save & Splurge: Accommodation for every budget in Australia’s Red Centre

Australia's Outback: Why every Kiwi needs to see it once.

With the nearest town 450km away, you’ll need somewhere to stay when visiting Australia’s World Heritage-listed wonders, Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Whether it’s an unpowered campground or luxury safari tent, these accommodation options will put you close to the sandstone monolith.

Ayers Rock Campground

You can sleep under the stars in the heart of the Northern Territory’s Red Centre at Ayers Rock Campground.

READ MORE:

* Uluru: Conscious travel to support the Aṉangu people

* Ask an expert: Outback Australia

* Uluru: 20 things that will surprise first-time visitors

* Uluru, Australia travel guide: things to do instead of climbing



Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images A tour group at Ayers Rock Campground in the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia.

There are 220 un-powered campsites available to pitch your tent, while facilities include shared gas barbecues and laundry facilities, communal showers and toilets, and a swimming pool.

The site is also dog friendly. Pay from A$43 (NZ$48) per night. See: ayersrockresort.com.au

Sails in the Desert

Tourism Australia/Nicholas Kavo Relaxing at Red Ochre day spa at Sails in the Desert.

After a day exploring the red-tinted National Park head back under the shade of gumtrees and white awnings at this recently refurbished five-star property.

There are 228 rooms and suites to choose from at Sails in the Desert, plus an outdoor pool to cool off in, a day spa offering full-body treatments, and a restaurant serving Indigenous-inspired cuisine.​

From A$475 (NZ$538) per night, with a two-night minimum. See: all.accor.com

Longitude 131°

Tourism NT/George Apostolidis Luxury Uluru stay with Longitude 131.

This oasis in the desert comes with views right across to the rock star attractions.

The luxury camp features 16 safari-style tents with floor to ceiling windows and private balconies, while the two-bedroom Dune Pavilion is the only option offering a private plunge pool and views of both Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Lunch and dinner are served in the Dune House or on the outdoor terrace overlooking Uluru. Stay two nights from A$4200 (NZ$4762) per tent, per night. See: longitude131.com.au