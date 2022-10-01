Travel insider: Where to eat and drink in Australia's Tweed Valley

Alex Baker, Head of Marketing for Kiff & Culture, says Australia’s Tweed Valley and its coastline offers something for everyone. The tour company runs bespoke food and drink experiences in the region between the pristine beaches, rolling plains and the majestic peak of Wollumbin. Here are his picks, from award-winning paddock to plate restaurants to distilleries and breweries.

When it comes to high quality dining, it’s hard to go past Halcyon House’s acclaimed Paper Daisy restaurant and Tweed River House in South Murwillumbah. Set on the shore at Cabarita Beach, Paper Daisy’s head chef Jason Barratt astounds time after time with an eclectic menu that is the perfect exemplar of sophisticated simplicity.

Looking for a scenic venue to sip afternoon cocktails in the sunshine? Husk Distillery is Australia’s only single-estate distillery, producing unique Agricole Rums and the famous Ink Gin. Not only do they have an award-winning distillery tour, but provide the perfect setting to take in views of Wollumbin with a drink and grazing board in hand.

READ MORE:

* Where the locals eat: The best new restaurants in Brisbane and the Gold Coast

* The best new attractions in Australia that Kiwis have never been to

* The most scenic craft breweries in New Zealand

* Australia's Garden of Eden: Chocolate fruit? Yes, this is real



If frothy ales are more your vibe, Earth Beer Company has got the goods. Set on an old avocado farm in Cudgen, this locally owned and operated brewery produce distinctive tipples such as a mango weiss beer, avocado kolsch and the best pale ale you’ll find in the valley.

Want the best of both worlds while offering something for the kids? Tropical Fruit World offers tastings and views of the surrounding landscape with an orchard that harvests over 500 species of fruit from around the world.

The Tweed is awash with rolling pastures, fast-flowing rivers, and thick temperate rainforest. Warm local welcomes, creative communities, and nationally recognised farm-to-table cuisine make the Tweed Valley a must-visit Northern NSW destination.

Do you have a travel question? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz and we’ll get an expert to answer it.