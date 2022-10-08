Save & Splurge: A tour for every kind of budget in Brisbane

Museum of Brisbane Clock Tower Tour

One of Brisbane’s best-kept secrets lives inside the heritage-listed City Hall building in King George Square.

Museum of Brisbane’s Clock Tower Tour takes visitors up to the top of the 87-metre landmark in one of the city’s oldest working cage lifts.

Join a museum attendant for the free tour to the observation platform and take a look behind Australia’s largest analogue clock faces.

You’ll have 15 minutes to get up and down before the massive bronze bells chime. The tour has capacity for four people at a time. See: museumofbrisbane.com.au

River to Bay Brewery Tour

River to Bay River to Bay runs up and down Brisbane River.

Skip the queues, avoid traffic and enjoy some locally produced refreshments on this high-speed brewery tour. Passengers have four hours to clink glasses at three venues along the Brisbane River.

Zoom past local sights including Kangaroo Point Cliffs and the Story Bridge before making the most of included offerings at each brewpub, from complimentary schooners to discounted tasting paddles.

From A$110 (NZ$125) per person. See: rivertobay.com.au

Elite Helicopters Winery Tour

Tourism and Events Queensland Hidden Creek Winery Cafe Vineyard is situated in Queensland's Granite Belt.

Queensland’s largest wine regions, South Burnett and Granite Belt, are located around two hours from the Brisbane city centre.

Save yourself the round trip and hop aboard this five-hour scenic helicopter tour from Archerfield Airport.

It takes passengers to three cellar doors in the greater Brisbane area, with two hours to linger at the third stop for a three-course lunch.

Wine tastings plus a bottle to take home are included in the price. From A$890 (NZ$1012) for two passengers. See: elitehelicopters.com.au

