How to have a classic Broome experience

Cutting through mind-bogglingly vast, flat, barren brown country, from the air the white line of WA’s Great Northern Highway looks as though it goes on forever: but it’s actually just over 2000 kilometres from Perth to Broome. There are plenty of enroute delights down there for people with time but, with only a few days to spare, the 2.5-hour flight is our only way to go.

The aeroplane door opens and Broome explodes onto our senses: blue, green and orange, hot, eucalyptus-scented, dusty and, beyond the bustle of this neat and modern-looking town of 16,000, silent for a thousand kilometres in every direction.

It’s almost shockingly vivid, and we’re relieved to sit in the shade of a huge mango tree at our hotel where cold wet flannels, iced water and bubbly are a refreshing part of the welcome.

A shady and charming bungalow with latticed verandas, Pinctada McAlpine House was built in 1910 as a traditional corrugated iron and timber pearl master’s house, and connects us straight away with Broome’s past.

History in Broome is not dry textbook stuff: it’s riveting Technicolor blockbuster material. It includes blood-red king tides sweeping through the town, and Japanese Zero fighters strafing moored flying boats full of Dutch refugees in 1942.

Also featuring are white-suited pearl masters changing their clothes six times a day; Aboriginal men, women and children who have never seen the sea kidnapped in the bush and forced to dive for pearl shells; and ladies sitting in the cinema during seasonal high tides with their feet in buckets to keep them dry.

Pamela Wade Boab trees with their swollen trunks are a Broome icon.

Storyboards on the sides of the town’s buildings – uniformly white-painted corrugated iron, stained orange by the iron-rich pindan dust – tell tales of greed, treachery, courage and endurance played out on these wide streets, and on the turquoise sea that slides beneath the mangroves.

A hundred years ago you could step from boat to boat for 2.5km along the harbour edge: 400 pearl luggers were based here, supplying mother-of-pearl for the world’s buttons and knife handles and making rich men of the boats’ owners.

Behind the Pearl Luggers centre are two of the few remaining luggers, and in the little museum crammed full of pearling memorabilia, Michael puts on an entertaining and informative show that includes history, demonstrations, gossip and jokes, as well as a tasting of pearl meat and a chance to handle a $100,000 pearl as big as a marble.

Pamela Wade Ancient rocks at Gantheaume Point blush red in the sunset.

It was the huge flat shells that the divers collected: the occasional pearls inside them were icing on the cake for the lugger owners. Meanwhile, hundreds of Japanese pearlers were brought in to wear deep-dive suits for collecting the shells from the bottom of the sea, and given opium to induce constipation during their day-long underwater shifts. Their cemetery has 900 graves.

After the invention of plastic killed the demand for mother-of-pearl, Broome went into a decline that was fortunately halted a few years later by the development of pearl farming, and in the town lustrous pearls of all sizes and prices are showcased in a range of elegant boutiques, the best-known being Paspaley.

Pamela Wade There's lots to enjoy at the Courthouse Market.

Equally desirable are the paintings and photographs in the numerous galleries where the vibrant colours of the area have inspired beautiful prints and originals. They can also be bought at the weekend Broome Courthouse Markets, where stalls set out under the boab trees sell clothing, crafts and food.

At the Kimberley Wildlife Carers stand there we watch an orphaned wallaby being bottle-fed while the man who runs the Snake Recovery service tells us how it took 20 minutes to pull a 1.4m python out of someone’s loo.

On the other side of town on the famous 22km white stretch of sand that is Cable Beach we meet Connor, fourth in a long string of camels lined up to take us for a plod along the shore. Red Sun Camels is named for what we, and all the people picnicking by their cars on the sand, have come to see: the sun setting into the Indian Ocean in a theatrical blaze of crimson and apricot. Swaying silently along the beach, silhouetted against the sky, we’re the focal point for hundreds of cliché but irresistibly iconic photos.

Pamela Wade Watching huge crocodiles lunge at thrown carcasses is a chilling thrill.

We return to the beach next day to visit the nearby Malcolm Douglas Crocodile Park: it’s feeding time, and we gaze over a billabong, home to 70 saltwater crocodiles, and watch as 650kg of motionless reptile lying in the shallows is transformed in a nanosecond into a splashing blur when a chicken carcass is thrown over the fence. “The bite pressure is like a Toyota Land Cruiser falling off the roof onto your leg,” we’re casually told by the guide. We leave extra room as we pass by delinquent Muddy’s enclosure, with its label ‘Very dangerous’.

Pamela Wade Huge saltwater crocodiles are not to be messed with.

On a value-packed three-hour tour with Broome and Around, we hear more about crocodiles, plus the chilling tale of Shirley and the shark net, as well as more fascinating history and inside stories about the town and some of its quirkier inhabitants.

He takes us to art galleries, past the Oval where men are playing cricket in whites, to Matso’s Brewery for a beer tasting, to Roebuck Bay, the most bio-diverse place on Earth, and to Gantheaume Point to see the 120 million year-old footprints of a megalosaurus. We watch the sunset here and look away from the blushing red rocks just in time to see the fabled green flash as the sun disappears below the horizon.

Pamela Wade Sun Pictures is an unmissable Broome experience – but bring a cushion.

That night we go to Sun Pictures, the world’s oldest outdoor cinema, originally built in 1903 as a shop incorporating a Japanese playhouse where traditional Noh theatre was performed. We sit on deckchairs under a starry sky as bats flit across the screen. It’s warm and relaxed, we eat pizza and choc-bombs, and at the height of a Vietnam battle scene there’s a sudden roar of engines when a real plane joins those in the movie as it comes in to land at the airport right next door. It’s a classic Broome moment.

