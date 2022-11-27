Room review: InterContinental Sydney has views worthy of a postcard

The Vivid Sydney light festival is back and here's what Stuff Travel experienced on the opening night.

The place

Homed inside a stunning 171-year-old heritage-listed Treasury building, InterContinental Sydney sits proudly on the corner of Macquarie and Bridge streets at the bottom of Sydney. It takes about 20 minutes to drive from the airport, but the prime location one block from Circular Quay means you’re also just an easy six-stop train ride away.

The space

The well-established hotel has just undergone a top-to-toe $120 million renovation to bring it up to the demands of the modern five-star guests.

Sydney architecture studio Woods Bagot handled the redesign and took inspiration for the interiors from the Australian landscape, the emerald harbour and the neighbouring Royal Botanic Garden. In the lobby heritage sandstone alcoves and earthy brick archways meld beautifully with refined contemporary touches, brass detailing, low velvet couches and lush ferns set the sumptuous scene.

The room

Intercontinental Sydney/Supplied You can see why it’s called an Opera House View suite.

The 70m2 Opera House View suite I stayed in on the 24th floor was almost bigger than my apartment at home and definitely better decorated. Opening the door to my own hallway clued me onto the fact that I was in for a treat.

At a push of a button the curtains in both the bedroom and adjoining lounge rooms draw back to reveal a view worthy of the front of a postcard, framed by the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Pull your eyes away and notice a king-size bed, and a well stocked mini-bar replete with a Nespresso machine, batch bottled espresso martinis, high quality glassware and parlour games.

The white marble bathroom easily fits a freestanding bath and shower with rainhead fitting that were well-used during my stay, as were the full-size Byredo bathroom products. A separate guest toilet means your long soak will go undisturbed.

The amenities

Televisions in both the bedroom and lounge can be used for entertainment and also as an alarm clock. The wardrobe came with plenty of hanging space and space to store luggage.

The heated indoor pool on the 31st floor is generously sized, and the gym has everything you’d want or need.

The hotel has 14 flexible meeting and event spaces for business or social gatherings.

Food and drink

Intercontinental Sydney/Supplied Breakfast is served in the grand Conservatory Restaurant.

Set 32 levels up, the rooftop Aster bar is a great spot to sip an inventive cocktail, take in the truly expansive views of Sydney and plan how you’re going experience it all.

A buffet breakfast is held in the light and airy Conservatory Restaurant on level one, all your traditional brekky fare is on offer alongside some more far-reaching items, like barbecue pork buns.

For those wanting to spend every possible moment in the luxe accommodations the in-room-menu is available at all hours. It offers breakfasts favourites like smashed avo on toast, gourmet sourdough sandwiches and charcuterie selections alongside more substantial protein led mains.

Worth stepping out for

The extremely central location means the best of Sydney really is right on your doorstep. The iconic Opera House and the dynamic waterfront are but a block away.

A seven-minute downhill walk around the harbour will land you at the Museum of Contemporary Art, or it’s a 15-minute stroll up to the Art Gallery of New South Wales and their soon to open Sydney Modern complex.

Diagonally across from the hotel is the Museum of Sydney, also home to This Way Canteen – a great breakfast spot to fuel tummies before exploring all that Sydney has on offer.

Intercontinental Sydney/Supplied Curtains draw back to reveal a view worthy of the front of a postcard.

The highlight

Thoughtful touches are what separate truly luxurious stays.

A built-in bench seats under the vast windows in my room were the perfect perch to watch the ferries coming and going in the harbour, without the unnecessary bulk of an actual couch.

Should you flick the bedside lamp on in middle of the night, the bathroom light follows suit in anticipation.

The lowlight

The hotel renovation was so fresh that when we visited so was the smell of paint fumes in some areas of the lobby.

While the pair of bottled waters added to the room each day were refreshing, surely there’s more eco-friendly option to be offered.

Intercontinental Sydney/Supplied There’s a well-stocked mini bar and plenty of spots to sip your tipple in the lounge.

The verdict

It could be all about the view at this luxury stay in an unbeatably central location, but there is enough on offer here to tempt you away from the vista.

Accessibility

A room on each floor of the hotel is wheelchair accessible. The hotel also allows service animals.

Essentials

Opera House View suites at InterContinental Sydney start from A$1629 (NZ$1766) per night.

The writer stayed as a guest of Destination New South Wales.