Samphire Rottnest: The resort bringing a slice of luxury to Rottnest Island

It’s dusk when Rottnest Island finally reveals its true self. Throngs of day-trippers have already boarded the 6pm fast ferry service to Perth with a few stragglers draining their drinks at the beachside pub plotting a last-minute dash to the wharf.

The bakery that is the beating heart of the island’s village is closed, its shelves emptied of custard and jam-filled doughnuts, the black crows that bother visitors by day cawing plaintively from the boughs of a giant Moreton Bay fig tree.

A few hundred metres away dozens of quokkas – highly photogenic, round-cheeked marsupials – gather on the shores of a salt lake warmed by the last of the day’s sun.

As the light leaks from a red, hazy sky, families clamber on bikes and trace the now empty cycling paths, parents having giving in to demands for ‘one last ride’. Tangles of boys chase a footy ball on a soft, creamy beach and the smell of sausage fat frying on barbecues hangs in the air.

Some of the families staying here will have been coming to “Rotto” for decades. Parents who visited as kids return with their own children to repeat the same summer holiday rituals. In that way the island, 19 kilometres off the coast of Perth, feels like a retro idyll.

There are no cars and, as well as 63 stunning beaches, there’s a tiny picture house with two showings a day, a games arcade and an ancient 18-hole mini-putt course.

Rottnest Island Authority Rottnest Island is 11km long.

Kids enjoy the kind of freedom they can only imagine in the city. After cycling around the 11 kilometre-long island with his friends my nine-year-old son says he feels like he’s in an episode of Stranger Things – the hit TV show that pays homage to a free-range 1980s childhood.

With a varied history that includes being a World War II military post, an internment camp and, shamefully, an Aboriginal prison, Rottnest was named by the explorer Willem de Vlamingh who mistook the quokkas for rats and named the island ‘Rat's Nest Island’ aka Rottnest in the 1600s.

Known by the indigenous people as Wadjemup, the island has been popular with Western Australian holidaymakers since the 1850s. It’s not hard to see why – the cerulean-streaked water and limestone reef that surrounds the island makes it perfect for snorkelling and fishing.

More than 400 species of fish and 20 species of coral inhabit this marine conservation zone, while majestic birds of prey called osprey breed here building huge nests on ragged, rocky outcrops from sticks, seaweed, rope and bones. Whales pass the island in winter, long-nosed fur seals loll on the beaches and bottlenose dolphins feed in the bay.

Rottnest Island Authority The waters surrounding Rottnest Island are perfect for snorkelling and fishing.

Until recently the only accommodation on the island were simple, lime-washed bungalows complete with Hills Hoist washing lines allocated in a ballot run by the Rottnest Island Authority. It’s a system that even locals find difficult to navigate with waiting lists many months long.

Now the upmarket Samphire Rottnest – together with new glamping accommodation – means that travellers from further afield can more easily (and comfortably) stay on Rottnest. At Samphire it’s all about relaxed beachside luxury with 80 rooms decorated in a muted, beachy style. There’s an elegant oval pool surrounded by cabanas with timber rooves that look like the raft Tom Hanks escaped on in Castaway.

As well as the highly-regarded Asian-inspired restaurant Lontara (think eggs benedict on corn fritters with sambal for breakfast or bebek menyatnyat – Balinese spiced coconut duck curry) guests can eat at the over-water Isola Bar e Cibo which serves superb Med-inspired Italian food.

Samphire Rottnest Samphire Rottnest has 80 rooms.

The resort has been built around a two-storey Tudor-style house that was constructed as the Governor’s summer residence using Aboriginal prison labour in the mid-1850s. The limestone building now houses the Samphire Club – an intimate and well-appointed bar and activity room.

At sunset, if the wind has dropped, guests take up front-row seats beachside under fringed umbrellas and strings of twinkling lights beside big cast-iron fire pits. From here you can just make out the smudged outline of Perth – a miniature metropolis on a long ribbon of skyline.

Next door the surprisingly tasteful Hotel Rottnest (previously known as the Quokka Arms) with its sprawling beachfront garden bar is a magnet for families ordering pizzas and burgers while kids climb trees nearby.

Samphire Rottnest Isola Bar e Cibo which serves Med-inspired Italian food.

If you want to keep things simple there’s always the bakery – with its legendary steak, bacon and cheese pies and those doughnuts. And there’s everything to recommend a “cray dog” – grilled WA crayfish marinated in garlic and olive oil and served with lettuce and jalapeno mayo in a bun – that can be purchased take-out from The Lane cafe for A$22 (NZ$24).

The Rottnest General Store is also incredibly well-stocked, catering for campers, boaters and fishermen as well as tourists who can’t resist a quokka beer holder, a quokka oven mitt or a quokka 3D postcard.

The island’s 10,000 quokkas might well be the island’s star attraction. Native to Rottnest and only found in very small numbers elsewhere, they are, of course, internationally famous after tennis star Roger Federer snapped a selfie with a happy-looking quokka in 2017.

A large sign at the wharf instructs day-trippers disgorged from the ferry how to get the perfect #quokkaselfie. But those who spend a few days on Rotto know that its charms run much deeper than a photo opportunity. It’s a place to let yourself slowly unspool, to immerse yourself in nature at its most vivid and to rediscover a golden age of childhood freedom.

Fact file:

Getting there: Air New Zealand has direct flights from Perth to Auckland. The Rottnest Express has daily services from either Fremantle or Perth’s Barrack Street Jetty. See: airnewzealand.co.nz; rottnestexpress.com.au

Staying there: Rates at Samphire Rottnest start at A$325 per night for rooms overlooking the laneway (two-night minimum). See: samphirerottnest.com.au

Playing there: Pedal and Flipper (Bedford Avenue) hires everything from mountain bikes to hybrid and e-bikes as well as a range of snorkelling equipment. See: rottnestisland.com/pedalandflipper