Room review: Tessa’s on the Beach, a well-located Gold Coast hotel without the rush of Surfers Paradise

Bilinga Beach might not be the first stretch of sand that comes to mind when planning a Gold Coast getaway but the suburb offers the same picture-perfect coastal scenes as the Surfers Paradise drag, only with more space to lay out your beach towel and a far better chance of nabbing a carpark.

The place

Tessa’s on the Beach lives up to its name, with only a pedestrian walkway lying in the way of the beach. Gold Coast Airport is a four-minute drive away, or less than 2km if you decide to walk, making this a convenient overnight option where you can effortlessly transition from baggage claim to the water in 15 minutes or less.

The property is one of several retro-themed hotels currently having a moment across the ditch. The 1960s-built property has been refurbished with a modern day palette while still paying tribute to the past. The bright orange Volkswagen Transporter parked out the front gives you an idea of the relaxed summery vibe.

@tessasonthebeachhotel The check-in area doubles as a cafe and bar.

The space

The hotel is split across two levels, offering 15 terrace, beach view and poolside rooms. It's all clean lines and whitewashed walls, with fake grass, festoon lighting, palm tree motifs and potted cacti bringing a slice of Palm Springs glamour.

Guests check in out the front next to the communal deck area – perfect for soaking up the temperate Queensland weather. The geometric courtyard in salmon pink draws you into the heart of the property where guests can park their car, walk through to the beach, or access the pool.

The room

As the only guest on-site for the evening, I was lucky to score an upgrade to the Sandy Toes Seafront King. The ground-floor room is one of two at the front of the property offering spectacular beach views and a relaxing wave-breaking soundscape to match.

@tessasonthebeachhotel Guest rooms are fresh and bright.

The king bed is set beneath a jungle-style feature wall, while a small lounge space has room for a three-seat couch, coffee table, mini fridge and kettle – all of which look like they've barely been used. The ensuite has also been refurbished with fresh lick of paint and new fittings, but getting the shower head to spray water in one direction was near impossible.

The outdoor area is enclosed by white picket fence with the turf home to lounge seating and matching sun umbrellas. After dropping my bag in the room, it was a 30-second walk out the sliding door, through the gate, across the walkway and onto the sand dune accessway. On return an outdoor tap by my room helped to wash off most of the sand.

The amenities

If you don’t fancy dragging seashore grit back into your room, the hotel also features a magnesium lap pool, which is said to be gentler on the skin and great for alleviating aches and pains. The check-in area doubles as the on-site cafe and bar, serving coffee, cocktails and snacks between 6.30am and 8pm. Boxed breakfasts can be also pre-ordered. Given my late arrival and early departure I didn’t get time to test out either. Bikes and stand-up paddleboards are available for hire.

Brooke Darling Photography Siblings at Kirra is a short drive away.

Worth stepping out for

The beach. Running all the way from Currumbin to Kirra, the wide-open Bilinga is known for its surf, lack of crowds and easy access from the main road. You also get views back to the main Gold Coast skyline.

For a decent meal, head south until you’re almost at the NSW border and you’ll find Siblings at Kirra, a sprawling new pink and white eatery in a former Pizza Hut. The restaurant is set right beside the beach overlooking the boardwalk. Visit for the tiki cocktails and local seafood.

The highlight

This easygoing hotel is all about the location. I set my alarm to catch the sun rising over the beach and the blushing sky did not disappoint. Despite being so close to the airport, the air traffic noise also seemed to blend into the ocean.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Only a pedestrian walkway sits in the way of the beach.

The lowlight

Scheduled to depart from Brisbane International Airport rather than the very convenient option across the other side of the highway meant that it was a two-hour journey to the terminal during rush hour. Despite having a wash post-beach, I still managed to find sand between the sheets.

Verdict

A retro-modern, well-located Gold Coast hotel without the rush of Surfers Paradise.

Essentials

Double rooms at Tessa’s on the Beach start from A$300 (NZ$329). A Sandy Toes Seafront King room will set you back $550. See: tessasonthebeach.com.au

The writer was hosted by Tourism and Events Queensland.