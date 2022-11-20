Room review: Crystalbrook Riley in Cairns is leading the charge on responsible luxury travel

Dive tourists can do their bit to help protect the future of the reef by becoming a marine bio for the day with Passions of Paradise.

We know about fat calories, but have you heard about climate calories?

Perusing the menu at one of Crystalbrook’s Cairns hotel restaurants, I was faced with an array of options regarding where my food had come from.

There were symbols on the menu indicating whether my food had been locally sourced within three hours, cultural considerations such as using native ingredients and working with indigenous communities, or whether it was ethical meat. Has the whole beast been used? Was it farmed or fished sustainably?

The Crystalbrook collection, a portfolio of hotels in Australia, prides itself on offering responsible luxury travel, but in a way that is so subtle many guests may not even know they are opting for a hotel group that has reimagined every aspect of their business to ensure they walk the talk on sustainability, and guests travel with a lighter footprint.

READ MORE:

* Long distance bus travel in Australia: The daggiest way to travel is ripe for a comeback

* Sleeping with the fishes on the Australia's Great Barrier Reef

* Hotel industry having a change of heart as businesses become more sustainable



The place

One of three Crystalbrook properties in Cairns, Riley is a contemporary and chic property on the northern waterfront boardwalk, within walking distance to all the main shops and restaurants, and the marina.

Crystalbrook is a partner of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, a movement to try to scale up conservation efforts for the Unesco World Heritage site, and reefs around the world. On arrival, I was given a card to say the hotel had made a $50 donation on my behalf to the movement.

Down the road is Crystalbrook’s Flynn and Bailey hotels - Flynn offering a fun, lively space while Bailey celebrates the arts.

Juliette Sivertsen Be sure to make time for some swimming and relaxing in the lagoon pool.

The space

With 311 rooms and suites, the towering hotel wings create a large u-shape to border a stunning lagoon pool, facing out to the waterfront. There’s a man-made beach around the pool with sun loungers and comfy pods dotted around the edges.

The atrium and reception area is a beautiful contemporary space filled with natural light that actually encourages guests to hang out, rather than just use it as a place to wait to check in or out. Decorated with greenery and plants, there’s plenty of comfortable seating with views out to the pool and even a pool table for those keen for a bit of 8-ball.

The room

Staying in a resort-view room, my balcony overlooked the lagoon below while also offering views out to the ocean. Timber, gold and blue accents in the furnishings were an elegant nod to the coastal setting, and a large piece of art on the wall in the shape of a piece of coral highlighted the importance of sustainability to protect the reef.

Juliette Sivertsen Inside the resort-view rooms at Crystalbrook Riley, Cairns.

The rooms are big enough for a desk and armchair, as well as the outdoor furniture on the balcony. The kitchenette has a fridge, coffee machine with recyclable pods, and spacious modern softly-lit bathroom with rain shower.

The amenities

It’s the little things that make a big difference to a sustainable strategy. There’s no single-use plastic in the hotel, and the bathrooms are ‘100% waste free’ - the toothbrushes are made from sugarcane and corn starch, and all products are in recyclable or biodegradable bottles and packaging. The coat hangers are made from recycled materials and the key cards are wooden.

There are also reusable glass water bottles in the fridge - goodbye plastic. According to Crystalbrook, they’ve saved over four million plastic amenity bottles and 1.5 million plastic water bottles since 2018.

The hotel has even partnered with a local dress hire company, so guests can hire their holiday outfit rather than buying something new and contributing to clothing and fabric ending up in the landfill.

The food

On-site restaurant Paper Crane offers Asian-inspired dining, and is also where the buffet breakfast is offered with a huge array of teas, coffee, continental and cooked options and even fresh honey hanging from a piece of honeycomb.

There’s also the rooftop bar and restaurant Rocco with panoramic city and ocean views.

Just down the road, pop into sister resort Crystalbrook Flynn’s restaurant ‘Italian’ for an incredible meal - this is where you can choose your meal according to climate calories so you can consider where your food comes from, and how it was sourced and packaged. For a unique dessert, choose the chocolate ravioli with caramelised hazelnut and black shaved truffle.

Juliette Sivertsen The chocolate ravioli at Crystalbrook Flynn's Italian in Cairns is a unique but delicious way to enjoy fresh pasta.

Worth stepping out for

You can’t visit Cairns without a visit to the national treasure that is the Great Barrier Reef. But be sure to head out with a zero-carbon eco-certified operator, such as Passions of Paradise. Go diving with a Master Reef Guide to ensure it’s an educational experience where you are giving back to the environment and helping contribute to the future protection of this incredible Unesco World Heritage area.

Closer to the hotel, wander up and down the Esplanade, enjoy the bustle of the waterfront and the many eateries and cute shops all within walking distance.

Worth staying in for

I could have spent all day and evening in the pool and on those loungers if I had nothing else to do.

The highlight

My evening swim in the floodlit pool, undisturbed by other guests.

The lowlight

My only complaint is that breakfast only began at 7am and would have liked it to be open at 6am, for those heading out early on day tours.

Essentials

Resort view rooms start at AU$355 per night. See: crystalbrookcollection.com

The Spirit of Queensland train can take you from Brisbane to Cairns, or pick you up from any of the stops along the way between the two destinations. See: queenslandrailtravel.com.au

The writer was a guest of the hotel.