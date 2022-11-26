Spotlight on: Western Australia's sculpture trail between larger-than-life wooden trolls

The Giants of Mandurah trail takes visitors around Mandurah and the wider Peel region.

Internationally acclaimed Danish artist Thomas Dambo creates larger-than-life sculptures from scrap wood, pallets and discarded furniture.

His latest works can be seen in one of Western Australia’s most spectacular wetland environments as part of an interactive game.

The Giants of Mandurah trail invites visitors to discover the hidden giant sculptures in an estuary twice the size of Sydney Harbour.

Duncan Wright Thomas Dambo has hidden five gigantic wooden sculptures.

Dambo has hidden five larger-than-life wooden sculptures, which each took between 500 and 1000 hours to make, throughout Mandurah and the wider Peel region.

Beginning at the Mandurah Visitor Centre just one hour south of Perth, the exhibition encourages visitors to explore the region and collect special code-breaker symbols. Visitors are provided with a map and directions to track down the wooden trolls and then eventually uncover the location of the sixth secret Giant.

On the southwest coast of Western Australia, Mandurah is known for its outdoor experiences between beaches, bushland, waterways and protected wetlands.

Thomas Dambo’s Giants of Mandurah is open until November 2023. See: giantsofmandurah.com.au