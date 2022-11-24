So bad it’s good: The fight to save a gaudy Australian pub

The Moreland Hotelâs centrepiece is a replica of the statue of David.

A community in the Australian city of Brunswick is rallying to save a local pub’s gaudy Italian-style interior that has a replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David as its centrepiece.

Beyond its pub meals and pokies machines, the Moreland Hotel is known for its so-bad-it’s-good bistro decor, with a dome ceiling painted like a blue sky, children’s play area behind a faux Colosseum, a mini Arc de Triomphe doorway and plenty of fake marble and ornate pillars.

Brunswick resident Hannah Garvan, 26, launched a petition on Monday afternoon to save the strange venue after hearing from staff that the owner, Endeavour Group, planned to strip the dining room’s decor and put in more screens for sports.

Endeavour Group is a subsidiary of pub and pokies empire Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group, owned mostly by Woolworths and founded by billionaire Bruce Mathieson. It runs more than 350 venues across the country.

The Moreland Hotel’s old-world style was inspired by a trip the Mathieson family took to Las Vegas in the ’90s, giving them the idea of injecting some garish casino atmosphere into the pokies pub.

Despite the interior’s Sin City origin story, Garvan said it had come to play an important role for Brunswick’s large migrant community.

Garvan, who is a descendent of Maltese migrants with a strong family connection to Brunswick – including a grandfather, Loreto York, who was mayor of Brunswick in the ’70s – said she and her father were long-time regulars.

STUFF There are plenty of out of the ordinary things you can experience in Melbourne.

“It’s really fitting that it’s an Italian-themed bistro with Greek lettering on the outside. It’s special. I’ve gone on first dates there and I want to have my birthday there next year,” Garvan said.

“Whenever I take anyone, they walk in the doors and are, like, ‘Wow, what is this place?’ Everyone just wants to go back.”

At the time of publication, Garvan’s petition had so far drawn about 500 signatures.

“So many people are commenting that it should be heritage listed, that it’s an institution we can’t get rid of it,” she said.

Garvan said she would support updating some of the more dated parts of the pub’s interior as long as the unique features were preserved.

Moreland Hotel/Facebook The decor was inspired by a â90s trip to Las Vegas.

She feared the bistro would become a “man cave” full of TV screens that encourage betting, replacing the family-friendly atmosphere.

“It would be a huge loss,” she said.

“On Saturday night it’s full of families and kids playing. It’s one of the only places you can go for a family meal where children stay entertained and you can have a drink.”

An Endeavour Group spokeswoman confirmed the pub’s bistro, which has not been refurbished for many years, would be renovated.

“We are still finalising the new concept, but we are committed to ensuring that we bring each pub’s story to life in a way that is meaningful to the local community,” she said.

The company wants to find a new place for its popular features such as the statue of David.

The plan is to not increase the size of the gaming room and the number of pokies machines.

Meg Denholm, a Brunswick local and fine art student, signed the petition because she felt the venue’s interior was “magic” and incomparable to anything else in Melbourne.

“The kitschy grandiose decor of the Moreland bistro makes it one of my favourite venues on Sydney Road,” she said.

Denholm believed it represented Brunswick’s long connection with the artistic community and she hoped to see more gigs held at the space.

“The decor was built by a theatre set company and artists were brought in to hand-paint the features,” she said.

“I think we have enough sports-themed venues.”