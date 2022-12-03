Spotlight on: Melbourne's new dual zipline sends thrill seekers over the Yarra River

The zipline sends riders flying up to 40kmh, six metres above the water.

For just over one month, thrill seekers in Melbourne can strap on a helmet and launch themselves from one side of the Yarra River to the other.

The Firefly Zipline first popped up in Victoria’s capital last year with dual 130-metre-long cables taking riders from Federation Square to Alexandra Gardens.

The experience returns from December 16, 2022 to January 28, 2023 for its second year, this time with the addition of a 12-metre free-fall.

READ MORE:

* Spotlight on: Western Australia's sculpture trail between larger-than-life wooden trolls

* Spotlight on: Splash Planet, the epic water-themed fun park open for summer

* Could you take these on? New Zealand's most scream-worthy thrills



The zipline sends riders flying up to 40kmh, six metres above the water. The dual cables mean you can race family or friends on the course. There is no age limit for flyers, although those under 18 need a parent or guardian to sign their safety waiver.

The Firefly Quick Jump is said to create the sensation of free-falling from a plane, as participants launch themselves off a platform fully harnessed.

Tickets for Firefly Zipline are A$59 (NZ$63) per adult, while the Firefly Quick Jump costs A$25 (NZ$26) for all ages. See: fireflyzipline.com.au